Baterbonia wake in Davao, June 12

The remains of Ateneo student-athlete Rene Clert Baterbonia will arrive in Davao City on Friday morning, June 12, 2026, for a wake and public viewing at the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus in Bangkal, as authorities continue investigating the drowning that also claimed fellow athlete Divine Adili in Aurora province.

AdDU coach Jess Linus Evangelio confirmed in a Facebook post that Baterbonia’s remains will be flown home on Independence Day, allowing family members, friends, teammates, teachers, and supporters in Davao to pay their final respects.

“Rene will be arriving in Davao this Friday morning, Independence Day,” Evangelio wrote. “He will be staying at Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School, Bangkal… For all his loved ones… You may do so there.”

Evangelio said further details on wake schedules and arrangements will be released once finalized.

The arrival of Baterbonia’s remains comes amid an ongoing investigation into the drowning incident that occurred during the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles team activity at a beach resort in Dipaculao, Aurora. He was declared dead on June 8, 2026. He was 19.

SEARCH, RECOVERY DETAILS

A rescue team leader described a frantic recovery operation after Baterbonia and Adili were reported missing following a sudden change in sea conditions during a training activity.

Rescue team leader Angel Librero said responders retrieved Baterbonia without any foreign objects attached to his body, countering online speculation that circulated after the incident.

“Yung katawan niya po, malinis po (The body was clean),” Librero said in a live interview with ABS-CBN News, adding that items seen in viral posts were later identified as part of safety equipment.

She clarified that what appeared to be a “weight” tied to the victim’s foot was actually part of a lifebuoy rope.

Authorities initially assessed that strong waves and a possible rip current may have swept the athletes away from the shoreline during the team-building activity.

AUTOPSY RESULTS, INVESTIGATION

Police in Aurora confirmed that Baterbonia died from asphyxia by drowning, based on post-mortem examination results.

Aurora Provincial Police Office chief Police Colonel Percival Pineda said the certificate in their possession showed no indication of bruises or external injuries on the athlete’s body.

“Base po sa hawak namin na certificate… asphyxia by drowning (Based on the certificate in our possession, the cause of death was asphyxia by drowning),” Pineda said in a livestreamed press briefing Wednesday, June 10.

He added that statements from lifeguards and local disaster response personnel indicated no foreign objects were found attached to the victims.

Investigators are still assessing whether negligence, safety violations, or lapses in supervision contributed to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.

Police also confirmed that the activity proceeded without coordination with the local government unit, although authorities have yet to determine if any laws or regulations were violated.

Despite growing public scrutiny, the Philippine National Police said the investigation will remain transparent.

The Philippine National Police assured that there will be no cover-up in the investigation, emphasizing that all findings will be fully made transparent once the probe is completed.

FAMILY GRIEF, QUESTIONS REMAIN

At the wake arrangements and in earlier interviews, Baterbonia’s mother, Rovelyn, voiced grief and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. She said the family continues to struggle with the sudden loss while waiting for clearer explanations from those involved.

She questioned why the activity proceeded despite earlier concerns about weather and sea conditions.

The grieving mother also said she had not yet decided whether to pursue legal action, saying her priority remains bringing her son home and understanding what truly happened.

“Patay na akoang anak (My child is already dead),” she said, speaking in a mix of Cebuano and Filipino. “Isa pang kulang, ba’t nyo naman tinuloy yung training (One more thing—why did you still push through with the training).”

She also said authorities had begun reaching out to the family, with local officials assisting in coordinating documentation and arrangements.

OUTPOURING OF EMOTIONS

Members of the Ateneo Blue Eagles program and affiliated teams have since visited the wake and paid tribute to Baterbonia, remembering him as a disciplined and committed athlete.

Aaron Joash Bayanban, an AdDU teammate, said Baterbonia remained a constant presence in their daily training. Baterbonia was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa when the Davao Eagles squad captured the Davao region's historic first-ever gold medal in secondary boys basketball. He also steered the team to another gold medal finish at the 2025 Asean Schools Games in Brunei.

“Di taka malimtan, pre (I will never forget you, bro),” Bayanban wrote in a social media post. “Lisod kaayo dawaton nga wala naka (It is very hard to accept that you are already gone).”

Evangelio, who also served as a Davraa and Palarong Pambansa coach and had arrived in Manila on the evening of January 9, took to Facebook to post a deeply emotional tribute for the late student-athlete Rene Clert Baterbonia.

Evangelio reflected on two years of daily training and close mentorship, describing a demanding routine built on discipline and shared ambition—five days of practice a week, sometimes extending to seven straight days—as they worked toward their goals for Ateneo de Davao.

“Araw-araw tayong magkasama. Five days of practice, two days of games, or minsan seven straight days of practice (We were together every day. Five days of practice, two days of games, or sometimes seven straight days of practice),” he wrote, underscoring the intensity of their daily grind.

He said Baterbonia had been a constant presence in his life, adding that losing him felt like losing a part of his everyday routine and purpose.

The coach also recalled the pain of seeing Baterbonia leave for Manila to pursue his dream, saying he understood at the time that their daily bond would end—but never imagined it would become a permanent goodbye.

He reflected on the sacrifices, setbacks, and triumphs they shared, describing years built on sweat, discipline, and collective aspiration.

Evangelio closed his tribute with gratitude and grief, thanking Baterbonia for the memories and reaffirming how deeply he would be missed.

“Mahal na mahal ka namin. Hindi ka namin makakalimutan (We love you very much. We will never forget you),” he wrote.

Fresh from a silver-medal performance at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, Baterbonia carried high hopes of winning a UAAP Most Valuable Player award and eventually reaching the Philippine Basketball Association. Those ambitions were anchored in a deeper goal, according to those close to him: to provide a better life for his family and lift them out of hardship, a dream he shared with his father, who was unable to pursue the same path due to poverty. MLSA