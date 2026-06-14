Baterbonia's death 'very devastating,' agent says

"It is very devastating."

That was how manager and agent Joevince Eusebio described the death of student-athlete Rene Clert "Bobet" Baterbonia, whose dream of playing for Ateneo de Manila University ended tragically when he died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of Baterbonia's wake Friday, June 12, 2026 at the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City, Eusebio remembered the 18-year-old as a kind, disciplined young man whose greatest goal was to help his family.

"Sobrang devastating kasi si Rene, dream school niya 'yung Ateneo de Manila. Sobrang happy niya na sa school na nandoon siya. Tapos na-cut short. Sobrang bait na bata. Wala akong masabi kasi, ang gusto niya talaga tumulong sa family niya ( It's very devastating because Ateneo de Manila was Rene's dream school. He was very happy to be there. Then everything was cut short. He was a very kind young man. What he really wanted was to help his family)."

Eusebio also said Nike Philippines had prepared a personalized jersey for Baterbonia, allowing the family to see him recognized as a future UAAP player.

Rumors and bruising claims addressed

Evangelio also denied a rumor circulating on social media involving members of the Ateneo men's basketball team who visited the wake.

"Ang members ng Ateneo men's basketball team, they had the chance to visit at nakausap din nila ang mama ni Rene. May mga issues sa social media na si Kieffer was there at hindi raw pinagmano ng mama ni Rene. Hindi ho iyan totoo (Members of the Ateneo Men's Basketball Team were able to visit and speak with Rene's mother. Social media claims that Kieffer was there and that Rene's mother refused a gesture of respect are not true)."

Evangelio sought to dispel rumors involving players who visited the wake.

Questions also arose about bruises reportedly found on Baterbonia's body. Eusebio said a relative first noticed the marks when the remains arrived.

"Sabi ng mother ni Rene na may mga pasa siya sa katawan. Pagdating niya sa Arlington, naka-hubad pa si Rene. Ang unang nakakita ay ang tita niya. Nakita niya ang mga pasa, at sabi rin sa autopsy na kasali iyon sa pagkalunod (Rene's mother said there were bruises on his body. When he arrived at Arlington, he had not yet been dressed. His aunt saw the bruises first, and the autopsy indicated that the bruising was part of the drowning findings)," Eusebio said.

Call for answers, privacy, and a meeting with Baldwin

Evangelio appealed for peace for the grieving family and said they still hoped to receive answers about what happened. He added that he and Baterbonia's family were only able to communicate with two assistant coaches on June 10, two days after the drowning incident.

He also appealed for a private meeting with Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin.

Evangelio said Ateneo de Manila had always been Baterbonia's dream school despite recruitment interest from other Metro Manila programs. He noted that Baterbonia had not yet signed a written contract with the university before attending the Aurora team-building activity.

Eusebio urged the public to give the family space to grieve.

"The most important thing is that we were able to bring Rene home to Davao, to Ateneo de Davao University," he said.

The family has not spoken to the media since the remains arrived in Davao City.

Burial set for June 24

Baterbonia's remains are scheduled to be transported to Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, on Monday, June 15. Burial is set for June 24.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing as teammates, teachers, supporters, and public figures continue to mourn the loss of the young athlete, who was widely remembered for his discipline, humility, and hopes for his family.Andrei Marei Sayson and Jella Mae Vallejos/ CMU, SunStar Interns