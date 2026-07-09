Baterbonia's mom renews call for justice a month after Rene’s death

One month after the death of student-athlete Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, his mother, Rovelyn Baterbonia, renewed her call for justice, saying their family continues to seek the truth behind the tragedy.

In a Facebook post on July 8, exactly one month after Rene's death, Rovelyn appealed to those who were present during the incident to come forward.

"Nanawagan po ako sa inyong lahat, 'wag ninyong lokohin ang sarili ninyo. May Panginoon tayo na gagabay sa inyo para sabihin ang totoo kung ano talaga ang ikinamatay ng anak ko (I am calling on all of you not to deceive yourselves. We have a God who will guide you to tell the truth about what really caused my son's death)," she wrote.

She also wrote that justice has yet to be served.

Rene, 18, died on June 8 during a team-building activity of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team in Dipaculao, Aurora. Fellow student-athlete Divine Adili, 21, also died in the same incident.

According to the Police Regional Office 3, both were swept away by rip currents while swimming.

A month later, both families continue to seek a full account of what happened as government investigations remain ongoing.

Timeline of key developments:

June 8 — Ateneo de Manila University confirmed the deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili following a drowning incident during the men's basketball team's team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. Police said rip currents carried away both victims.

The team was preparing for UAAP Season 89. Present during the activity were head coach Tab Baldwin, assistant coaches Sandro Soriano, Dean Castaño, and Jon Jacinto, strength and conditioning coach CJ Elumba, physical therapist Jerick Rueca, two student managers, and members of the men's basketball team.

June 9 — The victims' remains were brought to Arlington Memorial Chapels and Crematory in Quezon City. Rene's family, who traveled from Agusan del Sur, requested an autopsy. Ateneo said it coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the hospital to facilitate the process.

June 10 — The Philippine Sports Commission granted P250,000 in financial assistance to each family. The PSC also created a panel to recommend reforms on athlete safety and governance.

June 11 — Ateneo announced that head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo had taken leave of absence. The university also released details of the incident to address misinformation and said it had begun an internal inquiry.

June 12 — Ateneo de Davao University hosted a public viewing for Rene's remains after they arrived in Davao City. The vigil continued until June 14. On the same day, Baldwin released a four-minute public apology.

June 13 — Efi Baldwin, the coach's estranged wife, alleged that she had previously warned Ateneo about concerns involving Baldwin, but said those concerns were ignored.

June 14 — Ateneo de Davao University announced scholarship grants for all six of Rene's siblings.

June 15 — Ateneo de Manila University accepted the resignations of Baldwin and Quimpo. Ateneo President Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ, said the university remained committed to addressing the aftermath of the tragedy.

June 16 — In an interview with journalist Pia Hontiveros, players Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes denied allegations of hazing, saying the activity was intended to build team chemistry.

June 17 — The Department of Justice issued an immigration lookout bulletin order against individuals linked to the incident.

June 21 — North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou "Lala" Mendoza personally gave the family ₱1 million in financial assistance.

June 22 — Adili's remains were repatriated to Nigeria.

June 24 — Rene was laid to rest at the Barangay Labnig Memorial Cemetery in Agusan del Sur.

June 26 — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group recommended filing charges for alleged violations of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, homicide, and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Baldwin and 10 other members of the Ateneo men's basketball program.

June 29 — The CIDG assured the Baterbonia family of its continued support should the case proceed to trial. Authorities said the Department of Justice was still evaluating the case.

July 1 — The bereaved Baterbonia family visited the shoreline of Hermanos Leisure Farm and Surf Camp in Dipaculao, Aurora, to honor his memory and revisit the site where he and teammate Divine Adili drowned nearly a month earlier.

July 3 — Ateneo said it continues to mourn the deaths of its student-athletes and released a detailed account of its immediate response, assistance extended to the families, and planned institutional reforms.

July 4 — The National Housing Authority awarded the Baterbonia family a fully furnished, two-bedroom condominium unit at Madayaw Residences in Bangkal, Davao City, honoring the late student-athlete Rene Clert "Bobet" Baterbonia and fulfilling his dream of providing a comfortable home and educational support for his family.

Despite the passing of a month, support for Baterbonia has remained strong. Family, friends, supporters, and fans from across the Philippines and abroad have continued to send financial assistance and in-kind donations. Fresh flower arrangements are delivered regularly to his grave, keeping his tomb surrounded by blooms.

Demand for merchandise bearing Bobet's name and likeness has also continued to grow, with the family saying they have struggled to keep up with orders as supporters look for ways to honor his memory while helping the family through the difficult time. Cyrus Decolas/UM, SunStar Intern