BBQ Boss Pickleball Open set in Davao City, May 9-10

The BBQ Boss Pickleball Open will get underway on May 9 and 10, 2026, at the Paddle Republic Sports Center in Davao City.

Organizers launched the event during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum, saying the tournament aims to gather one of the largest pickleball fields in the region.

The competition can accommodate up to 608 players, who will vie for a total prize pool of ₱330,000.

Tournament organizer Joshua Barrientos said the event will use a Swiss-format system to ensure balanced competition across several categories, including men’s, women’s, mixed, executives, and juniors.

Barrientos explained that while divisions already follow age and gender categories, the Swiss format will determine the final skill-based brackets.

“There might be confusion about Division 1 and Division 2 because we already have age categories,” Barrientos said during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum, Thursday, March 12, 2026. “But the Swiss format allows the results of the games to naturally determine the divisions.”

Under the system, large brackets—such as the men’s 18–35 division—will play five preliminary rounds. The opening matches will be randomized, while the succeeding rounds will pair teams with identical win-loss records.

After the first round, the field splits evenly between winning and losing teams. In the next round, winners face winners while losing teams meet opponents with the same standing.

Barrientos said the results of the preliminary rounds will eventually separate the top 16 pairs into Division 1, the next 16 into Division 2, while the remaining teams will form the next bracket.

The format allows players to compete against opponents with similar performance levels as the tournament progresses.

Registration costs ₱2,000 per player and includes a tournament jersey, gift certificates, and other giveaways.

The event will feature divisions ranging from the 17-and-below juniors category to the 50-and-above executives bracket, along with a special division for golfers.

Organizers said the tournament supports efforts to expand pickleball in Davao City by providing a structured platform for both competitive and recreational players. By Marlon Cotillon/ DNSC, SunStar Intern