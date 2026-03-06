Beach ping pong debuts in 89th Araw ng Dabaw

Beach ping pong will make its debut in the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival on March 7 and 8, 2026.

Friendee L. Nuñez, the sport’s founder and tournament director, said during Thursday’s Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, that beach pingpong is a modified version of table tennis designed for outdoor sand play.

Organizers use a slightly smaller 4.5-by-9-foot table, a larger 50mm ball that better resists wind, and rackets covered with sandpaper instead of rubber to withstand heat and outdoor elements.

While beach ping pong usually features several divisions, this year’s Araw ng Dabaw showcase will only feature the singles tournament.

The sport has already gained recognition from the Davao City Sports Office and continues to build momentum through organized regional groups nationwide.

Nuñez said organizers hope to promote beach ping pong in resorts across the region.

Meanwhile, the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Table Tennis Tournament will run on March 20–22 at Spin Davao Table Tennis Center along Jacinto Extension. Maria Joanna Maglana/DorSU, SunStar intern