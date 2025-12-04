Bernardo shares lead in Asian Chess Championship

Darry Bernardo defeated fellow Filipino Felix Aguilera on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, to create a three-way tie for first place after the third round of the 3rd Asian Chess Championship 2025 for players with disabilities.

Bernardo, who drew with arena grand master (AGM) Henry Roger Lopez, who hails from Panabo City, in the second round, now has 2.5 points, matching Israel Peligro of the Philippines and Alimzhan Ayapov of Kazakhstan.

“I hope to perform well in this event and gain some Elo rating points,” said Bernardo, a native of Pampanga.

Peligro edged Axadxon Kimsanboyev of Uzbekistan before splitting the point with Ayapov. “I hope to sustain my momentum,” he said. Ayapov earlier defeated Menandro Redor.

Lopez recorded his second straight draw, splitting the point with Arman Subaste, leaving him atop a group of players with two points, including Kimsanboyev, FM Sirojiddin Zaynidinov of Uzbekistan, Subaste, and Azizbek Safarov of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s division, Kyla Jane Langue and Vietnam’s Thi Hong Nguyen share the lead with three points each. Langue defeated Ma. Katrina Mangawang in Round 3, while Thi overcame Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza. Langue also bested Natalya Gorokhova of Kazakhstan in Round 2, and Thi beat Aiganym Kambarova, also of Kazakhstan.

The championship is organized by the Tagaytay Chess Club in cooperation with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Para Chess Association, under the auspices of the Asian Chess Federation and FIDE. Champions receive direct FIDE titles and trophies, while the top three in each category, including visually, physically, and hearing-impaired divisions, take home medals.MARLON BERNARDINO