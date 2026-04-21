Best Center clinic underway April 27

The Milo Best Center Clinic returns to the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai covered court from April 27 to May 2, bringing back its grassroots basketball program for young athletes in the city.

“This is our second year partnering with the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai for the clinic,” coordinator Michael Chad Bouffard said during the weekly Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum.

Bouffard said the venue remains a key draw, with the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai again hosting the clinic free of charge.

The program is open to children in the 12-under and 14-under divisions. Coaches from Manila will handle the sessions, which will also serve as preparation for the Milo SBP/Passerelle tournaments, including city eliminations, regional finals, and national championships.

Participants will go through a screening process, followed by three-on-three and five-on-five games throughout the clinic. To qualify for the SBP/Passerelle tournaments, schools must field at least five players who attended the clinic, although only five school entries will be accommodated.

Bouffard said organizers are eyeing the regional eliminations by November. He added that recent events in Baguio and Pagadian helped shape expansion plans, particularly in the National Capital Region and other parts of Luzon.

He also praised schools that continue to raise their level of play, citing Ateneo de Davao University as an example of steady progress.

Bouffard highlighted the importance of strong program management and coaching, saying these help push players to perform beyond expectations.

The clinic is also open to female participants from grade school and high school. Organizers, however, are considering a separate event for girls to better develop the women’s game.

Bouffard, a Davao-based sports organizer for nearly 13 years, also underscored the clinic’s long-standing role in grassroots basketball development since 1979. Vin Gallardo, DNSC/SunStar Davao Intern