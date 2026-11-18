PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman John Patrick Gregorio envisions sports as a tool not only for shaping the youth but also for developing the various regions in Mindanao—a key focus as the country prepares to participate in the 12th BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games, to be held in Sabah 2026.

Gregorio shared his deep-seated vision behind the development of this regional initiative, which brings together four nations—Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines—to promote essential programs and foster unity within the designated “East Asia Growth Area.”

“I’ll tell you a story, this BMP-started when I was working in Davao in the 1990s, those were the times, we were very young, I was assigned 1995, those are the time they organized and I was the GM of Insular Hotel in Davao,” Gregorio hinted.

“This history of BIMP-EAGA, I know very well, it is deeply rooted in my heart, because I know how they created it, I know the purpose why they created it, I know the reason of its creation, and for us to participate in the 12th edition, this time in my capacity as Chairman of the PSC, that is very special to me, ganun po kalalim iyan,” the PSC chief explained.

“I was in Davao when the region was struggling with the peace and order and regional conflict, and during the peace treaty between the MNLF and the government of President Fidel Ramos, the peace negotiation happen in Insular Davao, there are tanks, there are people in the pool without trunks, and I had to give-up also my GM room just to accommodate all of them, that was 31 years ago,” said Gregorio. “So to be able to do this as part of our sports diplomacy, that is very important to me as a Chairman,” Gregoiro explained.

Participating in the tournament are a delegation of 49 from Puerto Princesa, 123 from Davao City, 95 from General Santos City, and a contingent of 81 from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“I was informed that there is no host yet for the next edition in 2028, I am giving you the opportunity to assess, if we could raise our hand and bid for it, just let me know so that we can prepare for it, April 2028, continue the story of BIMP-EAGA,” Gregorio said to the four chef de missions Lady Margaret Manalo (General Santos City), Atty. Gregorio Austria (Puerto Princesa), Michael Danton Aportadero (Davao City) and Dr. Yushoup Sario (BARMM).

“Any project, any sports event that we could do in Mindanao, we go all out! And to be part of this group is a beautiful story, and it will help us propagate that good news, that sports is good news and the role of PSC in nation building through sports. Iyun naman po ang hangarin namin sa PSC, ang maintidihan ng bawat Pilipino, maintindihan ng mga kabataan kung ano ba talaga ang role ng PSC,” explained Gregorio.