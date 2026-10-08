Bisera eyes 3rd LPGT victory

After missing an overseas campaign, Dabawenya Yvon Bisera will turn her attention to the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as she bids for her third victory of the season at home.

Bisera leads a compact but competitive field in the P1 million ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship, which tees off Oct. 12 at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro City.

Bisera had hoped to compete in next week’s Women’s China Open on the China LPGA Tour and chase a second international title, but visa complications forced her to return to the domestic circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The change in plans keeps the 2026 campaign moving for Bisera, who has produced strong results at home and abroad.

She finished runner-up at the Singapore Ladies Masters in June, narrowly missing a chance to follow up on her breakthrough victory at the Thailand Ladies Masters last season.

Bisera also contended at the recent Kenda Tire Open of the Taiwan LPGA Tour, finishing ninth after a costly second-round stumble.

On the LPGT, Bisera remains one of the players to beat. She came within one stroke of winning her third title of the season at Summit Point last month, finishing behind Chanelle Avaricio.

That result puts Bisera among the favorites in the 54-hole sixth leg of the eight-leg circuit.

But she will face a strong challenge from reigning Order of Merit winner Sarah Ababa, as well as tour veterans Princess Superal and Daniella Uy, who are both seeking to end long title droughts.

Former leg winners Tiffany Lee and Chihiro Ikeda will also join the title chase.

The three-day championship will feature Martina Miñoza, Rev Alcantara, Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Velinda Castil, Eunhua Nam, Eva Miñoza and Angela Mangana.

Amateur Ace Superal will add another layer of interest as she makes a rare appearance in a professional event while preparing for upcoming domestic and international competitions.

Meanwhile, Avaricio and multi-titled Mafy Singson will take the international route. The two LPGT standouts are set to compete in the Women’s China Open, which starts Saturday, Oct. 9, in Shanghai. PR