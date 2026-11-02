Bisera's ace seals OOM crown

Davao City’s Yvon Bisera saved her season with a clutch hole-in-one at the most crucial moment, securing one of the narrowest victories in Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) Order of Merit history, while Angelo Que relied on consistency and an early-season surge to capture his second straight Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) OOM title.

Both players opened their campaigns with two victories to take early control of their respective OOM races, but neither had an easy path to the season-ending honors. As the circuit unfolded, a host of challengers emerged, turning the races into gripping battles of momentum, resilience and nerves. The women’s title ultimately came down to a razor-thin P4,550 margin.

While Que built a comfortable cushion through strong finishes in the early legs, Bisera saw her once-commanding lead come under serious threat, setting up a dramatic showdown with Harmie Constantino in the season-ending leg at Apo Golf and Country Club.

The women’s race proved particularly unpredictable, with the standings shifting from one leg to the next and the outcome remaining uncertain until the final round.

Bisera missed a chance to claim her third leg victory at Summit Point, losing to Chanelle Avaricio by one stroke. She finished two shots behind Tiffany Lee at Pueblo de Oro before struggling at her home course, South Pacific, where she settled for fourth.

Still, Bisera carried the OOM lead into the Apo finale, with Constantino closing in. Bisera opened with a 74 and followed it with a 73 in the second round, giving Constantino an opening to take control. The Davaoeña was coming off a four-win campaign in 2024 and saved her strongest performance for the final leg.

Constantino seized the opportunity, winning the Apo leg by two strokes and putting Bisera’s OOM crown in jeopardy. At one point, Bisera faced the prospect of finishing sixth and losing the season-long race by just P2,000 in earnings.

Then came the shot that changed everything.

Bisera aced the 17th hole at Apo, turning a potentially costly finish into a tie for third with Avaricio and Princess Superal. The timely breakthrough kept her in the money and, ultimately, preserved her place atop the rankings.

Her P83,750 share of the combined P251,250 purse for third to fifth place raised her season earnings to P704,150, just enough to edge Constantino. The latter earned P162,500 at Apo to finish with P699,600, including her victory at Caliraya Springs.

The difference was just P4,550.

Bisera admitted she did not initially expect to contend for the OOM title, but her hole-in-one on the final day proved decisive.

“Going into Apo, I wasn’t really thinking about the OOM title. But looking back, that hole-in-one on the final day was probably the biggest turning point and the main reason I was able to secure the OOM crown this year,” Bisera said.

The season-long honor carried special meaning for Bisera, who had endured a challenging campaign and faced a strong field.

“Winning the OOM title means a lot to me. I’m really happy and grateful to have achieved this, especially after going a long time without a win following my victory at Pradera Verde. Although I wasn’t able to perform as well as I wanted in Mindanao, I’m still thankful to have come out on top, especially with the field being so strong this year,” she said.

She also credited her two victories and two runner-up finishes for keeping her in contention throughout the season.

“My two wins and two runner-up finishes were the biggest factors that helped me win the OOM title. But that clutch hole-in-one on the final day of the last tournament will always be especially memorable for me. I hope this achievement will give me more confidence as I prepare for my international tournaments,” Bisera said.

Her triumph capped a fiercely contested eight-leg campaign in which every strong finish, missed opportunity and crucial shot carried significant weight. With the lead changing hands and no advantage proving entirely safe, Bisera’s ace became the ultimate difference-maker.

Lee finished third with P650,000. Her bid for a maiden OOM title suffered a setback at Apo, where she settled for a share of eighth place.

Avaricio placed fourth with P588,600 despite winning three legs at Pinewoods, Summit Point and South Pacific. Her decision to skip a couple of LPGT events in favor of overseas tournaments affected her campaign.

Last year’s OOM champion, Sarah Ababa, finished fifth with P491,450 after a winless season.

On the men’s side, Que followed a different path to his second consecutive OOM crown, relying on his early-season victories and steady finishes to keep his pursuers at bay.

The veteran campaigner drew momentum from his come-from-behind victory at Caliraya Springs and his two-shot triumph over Aidric Chan at Summit Point. Those wins gave him an earnings cushion that proved decisive in the closing legs.

Balancing commitments between the PGT and the Asian Tour, Que endured a demanding schedule with little time to rest. Fresh from an Asian Tour event, he struggled to a share of 12th place in Negros Occidental before finishing joint 21st in Iloilo. He then tied for ninth at Pueblo de Oro, placed fifth at South Pacific and capped his campaign with an eighth-place finish at Apo.

Although Que failed to crack the top five in the final five legs, his early victories and steady accumulation of earnings secured the title. He finished with P1.445 million to complete a rare back-to-back OOM championship.

Jeffren Lumbo remained within striking distance and still had a mathematical chance of overtaking Que heading into Apo. However, the Sarangani standout also struggled in the finale, finishing joint 18th and settling for second with P1.230 million.

Clyde Mondilla, winner at South Pacific, placed third with P1.223 million. Rupert Zaragosa, who won at Pueblo de Oro, finished fourth with P1.038 million, while Keanu Jahns, who went winless after sweeping three titles last season, placed fifth with P982,550.

In the end, Que’s consistency secured another season-long triumph, while Bisera’s dramatic escape provided the defining moment of the year.

One needed steady play to retain his throne. The other needed one perfect shot to save hers. PR