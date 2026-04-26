BLD holds charity golf for students

The Bukas Loob sa Diyos (BLD) Catholic Charismatic Covenant Community will hold its 4th Golf Tournament for a Cause on May 16, 2026, at Apo Golf and Country Club, carrying the theme “Palo para sa Kinabukasan” to support its Scholarship of Hope (SOH) program.

Guest speakers Chito Nacum and Hans Tagabucba announced the event during Thursday’s Davao City Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum on April 23 at the Annex of SM City Davao.

Organizers expect 150 to 180 golfers to join the tournament, which will use a Modified Stableford format. A double-barrel shotgun start will allow players to tee off simultaneously.

A custom-designed championship trophy will highlight the event. The piece features a golfer in mid-swing atop a black base, symbolizing skill and achievement, with a plaque for the overall net champion.

Players will compete for major prizes, including a motorcycle and a split-type air conditioner. Organizers will also stage a hole-in-one challenge at 125 to 130 yards. If no player completes the shot, organizers will award the prize through a raffle.

Registration costs ₱4,500 per player, with ₱2,000 returned as gift certificates upon check-in and ₱500 allotted for a mulligan. Registration opens at 5:30 a.m., while the awards ceremony is set at 4:30 p.m. at the same venue.

Beyond competition, BLD continues to support disadvantaged children through education. Nacum said the group currently sponsors about 50 scholars, aged 7 to 12, most of whom are children of fisherfolk in Davao City’s coastal communities.

“Our community helps address poverty by offering scholarships to underprivileged children,” Nacum said. “We provide free tuition, school supplies, uniforms, transportation assistance, and daily allowances.”

Aligned with the theme, organizers are urging participants to give back through the call: “Palo ninyo para sa kinabukasan ng mga bata.”

“This event is more than just golf and fellowship, it is an offering of love,” Tagabucba said. “Every swing helps a child stay in school and build a better future.”

Organizers invite golfers across Davao City to join the charity event and support the Scholarship of Hope program. Vin Gallardo DNSC/Sunstar Davao Intern