Blue Knights focused on Dcaa title defense

After steering Davao Region to a historic gold medal in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) coach Jess Linus Evangelio remains grounded as he leads a promising Blue Knights lineup.

Now preparing his secondary boys basketball team for a new campaign, Evangelio says the focus remains simple: one game at a time.

“We always practice every day. Hindi po namin iniisip muna ‘yung Davraa. One game at a time. Focus lang kami always sa game namin una (We always practice every day. We’re not thinking about the Davraa yet. One game at a time. We always focus first on our own game),” Evangelio told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

His disciplined approach is what helped Davao make history last year, and it’s what drives this year’s Blue Knights squadas they gear up and represent Unit 6 for the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025, set Nov. 14–19.

The Dcaa Meet serves as the qualifier for the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet — the gateway to the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan.

Evangelio’s current lineup features returning champions Matt Cayetano, Rhysus Bajenting, Macky Peligrino, Rene Baterbonia, JM Sanoria, Aeron Luague, and Aaron Bayanban.

Joining them are new additions John Repompo, Al Damag, Marcus Sisican, Elijah Quintao, and Gerard Siason, all hungry to contribute to the team’s title defense.

Asked if they feel the pressure to defend their titles, Evangelio shrugged it off with calm confidence.

“Wala naman po. Make sure ko lang na nagpa-practice kami every day. Underdog mentality always (Not really. I just make sure we practice every day. We always keep that underdog mentality),” Evangelio said, emphasizing that humility and hard work remain the team’s foundation.

The Blue Knights train three to four hours daily, six times a week, as part of preparations that began in June. The effort is paying off as they recently captured the Xavier-Sucere Basketball Cup title on Oct. 29, 2025, proving they’re in strong form heading into the city meet.

Meanwhile, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City sports coordinator Deony Ferolino said a refresher course for technical officials and coaches was held on Wednesday in preparation for the Dcaa Meet 2025, which will open at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Davao City National High School.

DepEd Davao City Division superintendent Rey Solitario said Vice President Sara Duterte, who was initially invited as the keynote speaker, will not be able to attend. Final details of the opening program were still being finalized as of press time.

As Evangelio and his squad prepare to defend both their Dcaa and Davraa crowns, the coach remains grounded despite the expectations.

“One day at a time, one game at a time,” he said. “We just make sure we’re ready every game.”

For a team that turned underdog grit into gold, that mindset might just be the start of another winning chapter. MLSA