Bobet is home at last

Thousands of mourners lined highways, streets, and town centers across Mindanao to bid farewell to Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, turning what should have been a six-hour trip home into a nearly 18-hour journey marked by grief, gratitude, and tributes for the late basketball standout.
The funeral convoy carrying the remains of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys basketball most valuable player (MVP) left the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City, at 8:17 a.m. Monday, June 15, and arrived in his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
"Daghan man gud kaayo'g tao sa mga dalan nga nagpaabot sa convoy, makahunong gyud ang convoy (Many people were waiting along the roads for the convoy, so it had to stop repeatedly),” a SunStar Davao source said.
From Davao City to Agusan del Sur, supporters lined the roadsides despite shifting weather conditions, standing under the scorching sun in some areas and in rain showers in others as they waited for the convoy to pass.
Many held flowers, tarpaulins, posters, balloons, memorabilia, and souvenir photographs. Others lit candles, offered prayers, and chanted “MVP! MVP! MVP!” as the convoy entered their communities.
Several local government units set up LED screens showing tribute videos and photographs of Baterbonia, whose rise from a provincial athlete to one of the country's most celebrated young basketball players inspired many Filipinos.
The convoy made a stop at St. Peter's Chapel in Panabo City before continuing toward Agusan del Sur.
Livestreams by Player Spotted 2.0, Mariyah, and several local government units broadcast the convoy's progress throughout the day and into the night. Family members could be seen waving to supporters who lined the roads late into the evening—many of whom had left work, skipped rest, or stayed awake for hours simply to pay their respects as the convoy passed by.
The outpouring of support visibly moved Baterbonia's mother, Rovelyn.
In a livestreamed message carried by the Philippine Information Agency-Agusan del Sur, she expressed disbelief at the number of people who joined their family's journey.
"Maayong gabii sa tanan. Wa ko nagdahom ani ka daghan ang tao nga nisunod sa amoa (Good evening, everyone. I never expected this many people to accompany us)," Rovelyn said. "Wako ga expect og ingon ani ba. Murag artista pud akong anak. Kay sauna permero niya diria nag Governor's camp, taga diri ra tanan ang nakaila sa iyaha. Pero karon, Luzon, Visayas, ug Mindanao gyud (It feels like my son was a celebrity. Before, when he attended Governor's Camp here, only people from this area knew him. But now, people across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are grieving with us)."
She thanked supporters who had accompanied the family throughout the journey and shared in their sorrow.
"Wala mi ikasulti sa tanan, gikan didto sa Davao hangtud diri na appreciate nako ang tanang pagpangga sa mga tao sa akoang anak (I have no words for everyone, from Davao all the way here. I truly appreciate all of you and the love you have shown my son)," Rovelyn said. "Dili ra lalim nawad-an ko'g anak pero inyong gipakita sa akoa, mutindog japon ko diri para sa akoang unom nga anak (Losing a child is not easy, but what you have shown me gives me strength to keep standing for my six remaining children).
Fighting back emotion, Rovelyn said she continues to pray for the strength to accept her son's death.
"Sakit man pero sana tabangan ko ni Lord na mahinay-hinay na madawat og tabangan pud ko ni Bobet nga ma angkon nako, madawat na nako ang iyang pagkahiluna (It hurts, but I hope the Lord will help me gradually accept it. I also hope Bobet helps me find peace and acceptance)," she added.
The massive turnout mirrored the public response during Baterbonia's three-day wake and public viewing at Christ the King Chapel on the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus.
Attendance records provided during the wake showed 3,831 people paid their respects on June 12, the first day of public viewing from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The number more than doubled to 8,311 on June 13. By the final day on June 14, attendance reached 11,000, bringing total visitors over the three days to more than 23,000 people.
Baterbonia, 18, emerged as one of the country's most promising young basketball players after leading Davao Region to its first-ever secondary boys basketball championship at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte, where he was named MVP. He also helped the Philippines win gold at the 2025 Asean Schools Games in Brunei. In his final Palarong Pambansa appearance, Baterbonia and the Davao Eagles settled for silver in the 2026 games held in his home province of Agusan del Sur.
He and teammate Divine Adili, 21, died on June 8 in Dipaculao, Aurora, in what authorities described as a drowning incident during a team-building activity involving the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles men's basketball team. MLSA WITH REPORTS FROM HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN