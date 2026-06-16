Bobet is home at last



"Daghan man gud kaayo'g tao sa mga dalan nga nagpaabot sa convoy, makahunong gyud ang convoy (Many people were waiting along the roads for the convoy, so it had to stop repeatedly),” a SunStar Davao source said.

From Davao City to Agusan del Sur, supporters lined the roadsides despite shifting weather conditions, standing under the scorching sun in some areas and in rain showers in others as they waited for the convoy to pass.

Many held flowers, tarpaulins, posters, balloons, memorabilia, and souvenir photographs. Others lit candles, offered prayers, and chanted “MVP! MVP! MVP!” as the convoy entered their communities.

Several local government units set up LED screens showing tribute videos and photographs of Baterbonia, whose rise from a provincial athlete to one of the country's most celebrated young basketball players inspired many Filipinos.

The convoy made a stop at St. Peter's Chapel in Panabo City before continuing toward Agusan del Sur.

Livestreams by Player Spotted 2.0, Mariyah, and several local government units broadcast the convoy's progress throughout the day and into the night. Family members could be seen waving to supporters who lined the roads late into the evening—many of whom had left work, skipped rest, or stayed awake for hours simply to pay their respects as the convoy passed by.