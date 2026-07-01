Bobet’s dream lives on

The family of late Ateneo de Manila University student-athlete Rene Clert "Bobet" Baterbonia has received an outpouring of support from universities, government agencies, local officials, businesses, and private donors after the June 8 tragedy in Dipaculao, Aurora, that also claimed the life of fellow Ateneo de Manila University student-athlete Divine Adili.

The assistance seeks to fulfill Baterbonia's dream of giving his family a better life.

Among the first major commitments came from Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, president of Ateneo de Davao University, who pledged full scholarships for Baterbonia's six siblings, ensuring they can continue their education despite the family's loss.

The siblings also received laptops from Rick's Laptop and Gadget to support their studies.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has also granted the family a P2.266-million, 42-square-meter condominium unit at Madayaw Residences in Bangkal, Davao City.

NHA Caraga Regional Manager Erasme Madlos said the family's home in Talacogon sits near the Agusan River and is vulnerable to flooding, making it eligible for relocation under the agency's housing program.

"Nasa danger area yung location ng bahay mismo ni Rene. Mandato sa NHA na ang mga ganong klaseng family... dapat irelocate sila para iwas sa danger ng mga kalamidad (Rene's home is located in a danger zone. It is the NHA's mandate to relocate families in such situations to safer areas and protect them from disasters)," Madlos said in a live radio interview.

Madlos said Davao City was chosen because Baterbonia had long planned to move his family there so his younger siblings could continue their education together.

"He has a big dream, not for himself alone, but for his family," Madlos said, adding that the family's living conditions and Baterbonia's aspirations prompted NHA officials to fast-track the housing grant.

Baterbonia's mother, Rovelyn, thanked those who made the housing assistance possible.

"Hindi lang condolences, pati materyal na bagay. Hindi ko ito inaasahan (People gave us not only condolences but material help as well. I never expected this)," she said. "Wala gyud ko nag-expect na maabot mig ingani... ang importante lang gyud tana mahuman akong mga anak sa pag-eskwela (I never expected we would receive something like this. All we ever wanted was to earn enough to eat, have a decent home, and see my children finish school)."

North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou "Lala" Taliño-Mendoza also visited the Bobet's wake on June 21 and turned over P1 million in financial assistance.

She also fulfilled one of Baterbonia's final wishes by donating five computers to Talacogon Central SPED, his elementary school.

According to the Municipality of Talacogon, Baterbonia had once told his teachers, "Ma'am, Sir, after five years magdo-donate ko ug five computers para sa inyo (Ma'am, Sir, after five years, I'll donate five computers to your school)."

The Philippine Sports Commission also granted P250,000 each to the families of Baterbonia and Adili.

"We will give P250,000 for Rene's family and P250,000 for Divine's family," PSC Chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio said.

"Hindi lang po kami nakikiramay. May gagawin po tayong aksyon (We are not just expressing our condolences. We will take action)," he added.

Private donors likewise stepped forward.

Strong Group Athletics founder Frank Lao donated a motorcycle to Baterbonia's father, Rene Sr., a tricycle driver, to help him earn a living.

John Bryan Tadlip, founder of JBTadz NeverFades Picture Frames, also partnered with the family to produce jerseys, shirts, and souvenir keychains, transforming a small fundraising effort started by Baterbonia and his mother into a sustainable livelihood. The Talacogon local government is committed to helping secure the business permits.

The family also received household essentials from anonymous donors, while another benefactor donated five hectares of land in Agusan. A separate private company also pledged furniture for the family's new condominium unit.

Talacogon Mayor Pauline Marie Masendo was also recognized for personally assisting the family during the funeral.

Despite the overwhelming generosity, Rovelyn said she still remembers her son's promise before he left for Manila.

"Sabi niya, 'Ma, pagdating ng June, hindi ka na talaga mahihirapan (He told me, 'Mom, by June, you really won't have to struggle anymore)," she recalled.

June arrived differently than the family had hoped. Yet through scholarships, a new home, financial assistance, and livelihood opportunities, many have begun fulfilling the promise Baterbonia dreamed of most — a safer and better future for the family he left behind. Casandra D. Payan,Spamast and Frances Kim Cachilla, AdDU/SunStar Interns