Bong Go urges chessers to study hard and excel

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who graced the opening ceremonies of the JSupt Ericley Louise D. Lazaro 1st Warden Rapid Chess Tournament held on Saturday, February 3, at the Abreeza Ayala Malls Activity Center, urged student-athletes to prioritize their studies, underscoring the sacrifices their parents make for their children's education.

"Kaming mga magulang halos nagpapakamatay kaning magtrabaho para makapag-aral ang aming mga anak. Kaya bilang ganti ng mga kabataan, mag-aral ng mabuti at disiplina sa sarili at sigurado akong masaya inyong mga magulang kapag makapagtapos kayo ng pag-aaral (We parents almost kill ourselves to work so that our children can study. So in return young people, study hard and be self-disciplined and I'm sure your parents will be happy when you graduate)," said the senator from Davao City.

He extended his best wishes to the participants, encouraging them to excel in their chosen sport.

As the chairman of the Senate committee on sports, he pledged continued support for the development of athletes, not only at the national level but also at the grassroots level.

He commended the organizers and stakeholders for making the JSupt Ericley Louise D. Lazaro 1st Warden Rapid Chess Tournament possible.

The senator distributed chess sets to chess clubs and organizations and also gamely took selfies with the players, parents, and other spectators at the event. MLSA