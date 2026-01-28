Bulawan Run set March 1 in DdO

The provincial government of Davao de Oro will stage the Bulawan Run: Dagan Para sa Kalamboan on March 1, 2026, at the Capitol Grounds in Nabunturan, as part of activities marking the province’s 19th Bulawan Festival and 28th founding anniversary.

Provincial Sports Coordinator Kristine Anne Mabanglo said the fun run is among the festival’s highlight events and aims to encourage health, wellness, and an active lifestyle among residents and visitors.

She urged running enthusiasts and fitness advocates to join the event, which offers 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 21-kilometer categories.

Runners are advised to assemble as early as 3 a.m. Gun starts are scheduled for 4 a.m. for the 21K half marathon, 5 a.m. for the 10K run, and 5:30 a.m. for the 5 K.

Registration fees are set at P999 for both the 5K and 10K runs, while the 21K half-marathon costs P1,299. All registered runners will receive an official race singlet, race bib, medal, hydration, and post-race provisions. Finishers of the 21K category will also receive a finisher shirt.

Race kits may be claimed on Feb. 26 and 27 at the Provincial Capitol Lobby in Nabunturan.

The province will award cash prizes to top finishers in all categories, male and female. Winners in the 21K event will receive P12,000 for first place, P8,000 for second, and P5,000 for third. The 10K category offers prizes of P8,000, P6,000, and P4,000, while the 5K winners will take home P5,000, P3,500, and P2,500. Runners who place fourth to 10th in all categories will receive P1,000 each.

Online registration remains open through the official registration link or the QR code posted on event materials. On-site registration is also available on the 4th floor of the Provincial Capitol. PR