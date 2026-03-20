BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao on CCTV-secured course

Triathletes from around the world are set to test their endurance on a fully monitored course as the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao, the fifth edition in Davao City, kicks off Sunday, March 22, 2026, marking one of the city’s biggest international sporting events.

Organizers emphasized safety and infrastructure at a press conference on Friday at Bago Aplaya Coastal Road Esplanade, highlighting that the entire swim, bike, and run course is under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. “Davao is OA in every aspect,” said Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events Inc., using the local slang for “overachieving.” “They OA the security. They OA the safety. Your entire course is CCTV. You can zoom into your smallest form and see who you are. You can rest assured—you’re safe on the bike course and the run course., including the finishers’ food spread.”

The 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike, and 21-kilometer run course features the newly opened Bucana Bridge, extending the bike segment and elevating Davao to the level of Subic Bay and Cebu in terms of world-class infrastructure.

CG Lim, head of operations for Ironman Asia Region, described Davao as “beautiful” and expressed excitement for future editions of the race.

This year’s Ironman 70.3 Davao has attracted nearly 1,000 participants from 30 countries, including roughly 200 international athletes. The race offers 50 qualifying slots for the 2026 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France, giving Filipino triathletes a rare opportunity to compete on the global stage. Slots are split evenly between men and women in age-group divisions, with automatic entries and roll-down allocations to ensure fairness.

“The Ironman 70.3 is no small challenge,” said Dino Obias, chief marketing officer of ACMobility, BYD’s local partner and title sponsor. “It pushes every athlete to test endurance, determination, and focus. BYD aligns with that spirit, promoting green living and sustainability.”