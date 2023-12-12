Cambaliza, Uyanguren secure bowling titles

Multi-titled Edmund Cambaliza and unheralded Jovy Uyanguren recently clinched titles in two separate events organized by the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) at the SM Lanang Premier bowling center.

Cambaliza, the champion of the 2nd National Bowling Tour (NBT) held at the E-Lanes, Ortigas Avenue in San Juan City in October 2023, ruled the President's Cup 2023 bowling tournament held on December 3, 2023.

He struck for a total of 1,614 pinfalls, dominating the eight-game bowlfest against nearly 30 competitors.

Cambaliza, Datba's monthly champion for May, bested decorated players Jesrael Rule and Benz Palacio, who placed second and third, respectively.

Rule, the Datba monthly titlist for May and October 2023, hit 1,607 pinfalls, while March Datba monthly champion Palacio amassed 1,562 pins.

Cambaliza received the P15,000 champion's cash prize while Rule claimed P8,000, and Palacio took home P5,000.

Meanwhile, Uyanguren topped the Datba weekly tournament on Saturday, December 9.

He rolled 615 pins (30 handicaps) to outshine optometrist Virgilio "Billy" Magdale and Edwin Grasparil, who secured the next two positions. Magdale garnered 608 pinfalls (24 handicaps) while Grasparil scored 594.

With his victory, Uyanguren booked a seat in the December 2023 monthly finals set for January 7, 2024. MLSA