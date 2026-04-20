Camiguin set for explosive triathlon debut with Ironman 5150

Athletes from 13 countries are set to converge on Northern Mindanao for a race unlike any other, as the inaugural IRONMAN 5150 Camiguin unfolds on May 3, bringing Olympic-distance triathlon action to an island famed for its raw beauty and volcanic edge.

Known as the “Island Born of Fire” for having the highest concentration of volcanoes per square kilometer in the world, Camiguin will host an event of this scale for the first time, offering competitors a striking new race environment that blends challenge with scenery.

Preparations are in full swing, with the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. (SEI) working closely with the provincial government led by Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo. The collaboration, reinforced in recent coordination meetings, underscores a shared commitment to delivering a world-class race experience.

SEI president and managing director Princess Galura emphasized the importance of aligning operations with global standards while ensuring athlete safety, efficiency, and overall race quality.

Beyond race execution, organizers are positioning Camiguin as an emerging hub for sports tourism. The event forms part of the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit designed to showcase some of the country’s most scenic island destinations through Olympic-distance racing.

The series successfully kicked off in Guimaras last month, with Bohol hosting the third leg on July 12 – also marking the 10th staging of its Olympic-distance race – before culminating on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City.

The initiative is backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, in partnership with the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, all aiming to position the Philippines as a premier destination for endurance sports.

Camiguin’s natural charm and relaxed atmosphere are expected to provide a unique racing backdrop, attracting around 300 participants from across the globe. Leading the field is Filipino elite standout Bea Quiambao, fresh off her victory at the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, alongside a competitive mix of local and international triathletes.

A highlight of the event is the inclusion of the PSC Filipino Elite Category, which seeks to elevate local competition by gathering the country’s top triathletes, including national team members and emerging talents. The program aims to identify and develop homegrown athletes while strengthening the Philippines’ footprint in the global triathlon scene.

Complementing the main race is the Sunrise Sprint, a shorter-distance event designed to make the sport more accessible to beginners and recreational participants. Organizers expect it to broaden participation and deepen community engagement, further fueling grassroots growth in triathlon. PR