Carlos Yulo turns redemption into golden double at Asian Games

Carlos Yulo did not have much time to savor his first Asian Games gold.

Less than 24 hours after finally winning the title that had eluded him since his first Asian Games appearance in 2018, the Filipino gymnastics star was back on the competition floor Friday — and back on top.

Yulo added a second gold medal by winning the men’s vault at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, giving the Philippines both of its gold medals in the Games so far.

The two-time Olympic champion posted an average of 14.599 points from two vaults, scoring 14.733 on his first attempt and 14.466 on his second.

Iran’s Mahdi Olfati settled for silver with 14.533, while Hong Kong’s Ka Ki Ng took bronze with 14.116.

For Yulo, the back-to-back victories brought back memories of his golden run at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he also won gold in the floor exercise and vault.

But this Asian Games campaign started with a different kind of motivation.

From Jakarta to Nagoya

Yulo was only 18 when he competed at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He entered the floor exercise final with high expectations but fell during his routine and finished seventh.

Eight years later, he returned to the Asian Games floor with a much longer résumé — including two Olympic gold medals and three world championships.

On Thursday, he finally got the Asian Games gold he had been waiting for.

“It feels like the Olympics,” Yulo said after winning the floor exercise.

The victory carried memories of Jakarta, but Yulo said his performance was not exactly the routine he had envisioned.

“Well, that’s not the routine I wanted,” he said.

Still, he found a way to recover and finish strong.

“I gave my best. I have no regrets at all,” Yulo said. “My performance was the best I could give today.”

That mindset carried into Friday.

Another gold, another challenge

Yulo faced immediate pressure in the vault final.

Olfati opened with a huge 15.100 on his first attempt, putting the Filipino in a position where he could not afford a major mistake.

But Olfati struggled on his second vault, scoring 13.966.

Yulo, meanwhile, delivered two solid attempts to secure the gold.

The victory gave him his second Asian Games title in as many days and once again paired the floor exercise and vault crowns — the same two events in which he triumphed in Paris.

Yulo, however, did not complete a golden sweep of his apparatus finals.

He finished fourth in the parallel bars final after scoring 14.300 on a 5.6 difficulty.

He was the second performer in the final.