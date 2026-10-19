Cartera, Manginsay shift focus to doubles

Davao City’s Billy Cartera and fellow Filipino para table tennis player Lhey Manginsay turn to doubles after their singles campaigns ended Monday at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Cartera and Manginsay will look to bounce back in doubles after falling short in their respective singles matches at the continental competition.

Cartera lost to Thailand’s Norakan Chanphaka, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11, in the men’s Class 4-5 round of 16.

Manginsay also bowed out after losing to South Korea’s Kun-Hea Kim, 3-11, 3-11, 2-11, in women’s Class 9 group play. The defeat ended her bid for a semifinal berth and an assured bronze medal.

Cartera will team up with Noriko Batuhan in mixed doubles, while Manginsay will partner with Jhona Pena and Wilfred Redulla in their respective doubles events.

Meanwhile, Filipino para swimmer Marco Tinamisan set a personal best in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, clocking 49.97 seconds to improve on his previous mark of 52 seconds.

Tinamisan finished third in Heat 1, just 0.32 seconds behind Kazakhstan’s Askhat Sariyev. He will get another chance to improve his time in the final scheduled for 4:48 p.m. Philippine time Tuesday.

Inspired by his wife, Ria, and son, Rhiam, Tinamisan hopes to deliver an even stronger performance as he represents the Philippines on the continental stage. POC MEDIA POOL PR

