CCES, MOBL, UM Davao rule Araw ng Dabaw athletics

CCES Blazing Phoenix, MOBL Team, and University of Mindanao (UM) Davao stamped their class across divisions as the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Athletics Festival Season 4 wrapped up at the UM track oval recently, with young standouts and seasoned runners delivering gold-laden performances.

CCES Blazing Phoenix edged a tight race in the 13-under category, collecting five golds, eight silvers, and four bronzes to secure the overall crown. The BBG Team matched the five-gold output but settled for first runner-up with seven silvers and three bronzes, while Marilog North District finished second runner-up with four golds and eight bronzes.

MOBL Team imposed its dominance in the 18-under division, sweeping seven gold medals and adding a bronze to outpace Sta. Maria Tigers Athletic Club, which tallied six golds, four silvers, and three bronzes. Kinetix X España Team placed third with five golds, seven silvers, and eight bronzes.

UM Davao ruled the 18-and-above open category, capturing five gold medals to top the field. North Eastern Mindanao State University (NEMSU) placed first runner-up with three golds, while UM Tagum secured second runner-up honors with two golds.

Individual brilliance fueled the competition, with Rafael Albores leading the 13-under boys division, Jhon Rey Lintuan topping the 18-under boys, and Anfernee Lopena emerging as the standout in the men’s open class. On the women’s side, Athena Precious Oro ruled the 13-under girls, Janel Cabiles dominated the 18-under girls, and Kate Duffy Gel McDowell shone in the women’s open category.

Team events added more drama to the meet. Team Davao Striders seized the 13-under boys title with five golds, while BBG Team controlled the 13-under girls division behind a five-gold haul. In the 18-under boys, Kinetix X España Team delivered five golds to clinch the crown, as MOBL Team mirrored that output to win the 18-under girls title.

In the open division, Go For Gold powered through the men’s category with seven golds, while UM Davao anchored the women’s division with five golds and four silvers.

The Davao City Track and Field Association (DCTFA) organized the two-day trackfest, which was part of the month-long 89th Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival, presented by the city government of Davao through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office. MLSA