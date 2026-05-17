Charity golfest tees off May 30

Some 150 golfers from Davao City and nearby provinces are expected to compete in the inaugural Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Open Golf Tournament for a Cause on May 30 at South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates.

South Pacific Golf Davao director Tommy Iñigo, during Thursday's Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, said organizers are preparing for a strong local field, with no international players expected to join the charity tournament. He added that winners in the Class A, B, and C divisions will receive trophies instead of cash prizes.

Iñigo also confirmed that Department of Tourism (DOT) Davao regional director Tanya Rabat-Tan, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chairperson Secretary Leo Magno, and Davao City Councilor Temujin Ocampo are expected to lead the ceremonial tee-off.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit House of Hope, a Davao City-based health facility that supports children battling cancer.

Tournament director Aniceto “Chito” Malabanan earlier said organizers expect more players to register in the coming days despite several golf tournaments scheduled ahead of the event.

Beyond the charity aspect, the tournament also aims to promote golf development and sports tourism in Davao City through the efforts of the DSA, an organization composed of sports journalists from print, broadcast, and online media platforms.

The golf event seeks to encourage more people, especially the youth, to take up golf while showcasing Davao City as a premier sports tourism destination.

Sponsors have lined up raffle prizes and giveaways for participants, including Rudy Project items, resort gift certificates, and golf merchandise from partner establishments.

Tekpone also pledged Huawei Android watches and high-definition Bluetooth earphones as raffle prizes.

The tournament will use the individual play molave scoring handicap format with a shotgun start.

Registration fee is set at P4,000 per player, inclusive of giveaways, buffet dinner, and raffle entry. JERRY P. SERO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN