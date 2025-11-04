Chino bags judo silver at Oceania judo open

Filipino judoka and sambo standout Chino Sy Tancontian continued his winning stride on the international stage, seizing a silver medal in the men’s -100 kilogram half heavyweight division at the Gold Coast Oceania Judo Open 2025 at Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The Davao City native, who has emerged as one of the Philippines’ most decorated combat sport athletes of his generation, finished behind Great Britain’s Oliver Barratt in Sunday’s final. Australians Axel Nightingale and Jack Rigby settled for bronze.

This latest feat comes as Tancontian ramps up his preparations for the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand, where he aims to deliver another podium finish for the country.

Strong run to the final

Playing in Pool C, Tancontian powered past Indonesia’s Gade Ganding Kalbu Soethama and the USA’s Tokuzu Takahashi. He then bested Australian bet Rigby in the semifinals to punch his ticket to the gold-medal match.

Tancontian came out aggressively in the final, scoring a waza-ari in the opening minute. But Barratt later countered and scored an ippon, closing the bout and handing the Filipino judoka the silver.

Despite the setback, Tancontian called the result a major confidence booster.

“I was out here testing my level of judo, and I’m proud to say na hindi naman po nag-lag behind yung performance ko (I was out here testing my level of judo, and I’m proud to say that my performance did not lag behind),” he told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview on Monday, November 3. “Masarap po sa feeling na pagbalik ko nagkaroon po agad ako ng magandang result, yet there is always room for improvement (It feels great that as soon as I returned, I was able to get a good result, though there is always room for improvement).”

That hunger drives him forward. After stepping onto the podium once more, he shared how his silver in Gold Coast served as both affirmation and fuel. “This is a huge milestone for my sporting career as it marks my first time back in an international judo competition and a step closer to my dreams,” he wrote on Facebook. “I may have let the gold medal slip, but I am very happy with the result. I will continue to push myself and aim higher.”

Through every continental tournament, training camp, and grueling preparation, one constant remains: his desire to fulfill his lifelong dream for himself and for his family. “This is just the beginning of my journey,” Tancontian said. “Please continue to support me as I take each step toward my family’s and my long-time dream.”

Tancontian is headed to Tokyo on November 10 for another training camp to sharpen his form for the SEA Games.

Decorated career

Tancontian’s silver in Australia adds to an already crowded trophy cabinet built over years of excellence in both judo and sambo. His rise began early, capturing his first Batang Pinoy judo gold in 2016 before dominating youth tournaments such as the 8th International School of Manila Judo Championships, where he ruled the cadet boys’ 73-kilogram division. He later topped the Hajime International Invitational in the junior-90 kg class and bagged silver in the senior-90 kg category.

Representing the University of Santo Tomas, Tancontian became a fixture atop the UAAP podium, winning multiple golds in both junior and senior divisions, including the Season 86 men’s -100kg crown. He also claimed the open-weight gold at the 2024 National Judo Championship, reinforcing his stature as one of the country’s most versatile heavyweights.

Tancontian carried that dominance to the regional stage when he struck gold in the men’s 82kg event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on home soil. He added a SEA Sambo Championship title in Malaysia, showcasing his seamless transition between disciplines.

In sambo, his résumé is just as stacked. He reigned at the 2025 All Japan Sambo Championships in the +98kg division before adding victories at the 2025 USA Sambo International, the 2024 Sambo Dutch Open, the 2024 Grand Prix de Sambo de Paris, and the 2023 Korea Open. He also topped a high-level tournament in Indonesia, proving that his success extends wherever he competes.

He also won a gold medal at the 2024 SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship and a silver medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

Now with a silver from the 2025 Oceania Judo Open, Tancontian continues to expand his legacy, building one of the most impressive multi-discipline careers in Philippine martial arts today. MLSA