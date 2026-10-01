Chino ready to roar

Davao City judoka Chino Sy Tancontian has imagined this moment since he was a child — stepping onto the mat at a packed stadium, carrying the Philippine flag and feeling all eyes on him.
On Friday, Oct. 2, that dream becomes reality.
Tancontian will make his Asian Games debut in the men’s -100-kilogram judo division at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, facing Japan’s Ryotaro Masuchi in his opening bout. The official draw places the Dabawenyo in Pool A of a 12-judoka field. If he advances, he will face the winner of the bout between Bahrain’s Said Sadrudinov and another contender.
The challenge is formidable. Masuchi, 24, is ranked No. 52 in the world in the -100kg division and placed seventh at the 2026 Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in June. He also won bronze at the 2025 Tokyo Grand Slam.
But Tancontian is not arriving in Nagoya simply hoping to survive.
He comes off a gold-medal performance at the 2026 Perth International Open, where he swept two matches by ippon — beating Western Australia’s Joseph White in one minute before dispatching Northern Australia’s Kyle Mainey in just 30 seconds in the final.
More importantly, he spent the past month training in Japan, including at Tenri University, where he immersed himself in a judo culture he describes as unlike anything he has experienced.
“For me, the biggest takeaway from my training camp was being ready mentally on what I should improve more and what I should sharpen even further,” Tancontian said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
Finding his own judo
At Tenri, Tancontian said he saw firsthand how Japanese judokas develop a distinctive identity around their system.
“Based on my observation, Tenri University has its own kind of judo which is very unique to them,” he said. “They try to stick with the principles and the playstyle they have and improve the precision and variation around one or two techniques.”
That experience gave him something beyond physical preparation: a clearer idea of the kind of judoka he wants to become.
“For me, my biggest takeaway was the learning with intent to perfect one playstyle,” he said. “For them, they are perfecting the ‘Tenri Way of Judo.’ I am currently, and will definitely, find and perfect my own judo as well.”
Japan's depth made the experience even more valuable.
“Of course, Japan is one of the powerhouses when it comes to judo,” Tancontian said. “They are really practicing and domestically competing at a higher level than any country. It is a very good opportunity for me to immerse myself and soak in as much as possible from the level of play they have.”
He also knows that mastering the Japanese system alone will not be enough.
“Coming into the Asian Games, I will be prepared to face the other Asian countries as well,” he said.
The men's -100kg field includes several proven continental-level competitors. Kazakhstan's Marat Baikamurov, for example, is ranked No. 17 in the world and won the 2026 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam. Tajikistan's Dzhakhongir Madzhidov is ranked No. 13 and finished fifth at this year's Asian Senior Championships. Bahrain's Sadrudinov won the Asian Senior Championships and the Tashkent Grand Slam earlier this year. International Judo Federation
Tancontian, however, has repeatedly said he wants to approach the Asian Games one match at a time.
Pressure doesn't scare him
The 25-year-old Dabawenyo said he has spent years mentally preparing for a stage like this.
“I envisioned myself representing the country always on the biggest of stages,” he said. “Kumbaga, nag-iimagine po kasi ako always, what if I compete at this stage, what do I do? (I would always imagine, what if I compete at this stage, what would I do?).”
“Ever since bata po ako, I've really wanted to be the one competing inside a packed stadium or have an ‘all eyes on me’ moment,” he added. “So now that it has come true, I am fully prepared and will give my best performance as I always do, even when I compete in local competitions.”
His biggest weapon, he said, is not a particular throw or grip.
“Biggest advantage ko po (My biggest advantage) will be my strong will to push through and my winning mentality of performing at my best every time I step onto the mats,” Tancontian said. “I will always give my 101 percent for my country. This will be a battle, I am sure.”
He embraces the pressure rather than running from it.
“I thrive in pressure,” he said. “It was how we reached this level. The constant pressure to perform, I embrace it.”
That mindset has been forged through years of competition across judo, sambo and wrestling.
Tancontian won judo gold in the men's -100kg division at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, adding to a résumé that includes international success in sambo and wrestling. He also won his fourth straight UAAP judo title in April 2026 as he closed his collegiate career with UST.
The International Judo Federation lists him as a 25-year-old Philippine judoka who competed at the 2025 SEA Games and finished runner-up at the 2025 Gold Coast Oceania Open.
For country, family, and his younger self
For Tancontian, Friday's bout is about more than a medal.
He said he will be thinking about every training session, sacrifice, and setback that brought him to Nagoya.
“I would be thinking not only about my training in Japan this past month but ever since I started training judo when I was 7,” he said. “All the years of sacrifice, blood, sweat, and tears. These are all part of me as an athlete.”
“So I will be fighting with all my might for my country, for my family, and for my younger self who I owe this performance to.”
His father, Paolo Tancontian, has been central to that journey. Paolo, a former Philippine judo athlete and president of the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, helped guide Chino from his early years in combat sports. Chino's sister, Sydney, is also an accomplished international sambo athlete.
“Of course, my Papa and my family,” Chino said. “He shaped me into the athlete I am today, and also with the help of my family's guidance, I am where I am today.”
“They always guide me with my choices and support me every time I need someone to lean on. They always find the right words to comfort me when I am feeling down. They put me back on track when I get a little off track.”
“I know I will be fighting alone on the mats, but in my heart I know they have my back.”
A Dabawenyo on the biggest stage
And then there is Davao.
Tancontian takes particular pride in being a homegrown athlete from the city that introduced him to competitive combat sports.
“I am grateful to be an athlete from Davao,” he said. “Isog gyud. Gusto ko ipakita the whole country what a Dabawenyo is made of (I'm grateful to be an athlete from Davao. We are truly tough. I want to show the whole country what a Dabawenyo is made of).”
His goal goes beyond his own result.
“For me, it is to inspire and show the Filipinos that we can excel in this sport and we can dream,” he said. “As long as we put in the work, our dream someday will be a reality.”
He hopes young athletes will remember that a world-class competitor can come from home.
“I would like them to remember me as a homegrown athlete, a testament that we can produce a world-class athlete,” he said.
And when he steps onto the mat Friday, Tancontian said he will draw from everything that came before it.
“During every competition, I dig through my journey on what it took to get here and what it takes to win every match,” he said. “I would like to feel that this is the moment to shine and this is the moment to perform and show my heart to every Filipino.” MLSA