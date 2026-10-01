Chino ready to roar

Davao City judoka Chino Sy Tancontian has imagined this moment since he was a child — stepping onto the mat at a packed stadium, carrying the Philippine flag and feeling all eyes on him.

On Friday, Oct. 2, that dream becomes reality.

Tancontian will make his Asian Games debut in the men’s -100-kilogram judo division at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, facing Japan’s Ryotaro Masuchi in his opening bout. The official draw places the Dabawenyo in Pool A of a 12-judoka field. If he advances, he will face the winner of the bout between Bahrain’s Said Sadrudinov and another contender.

The challenge is formidable. Masuchi, 24, is ranked No. 52 in the world in the -100kg division and placed seventh at the 2026 Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in June. He also won bronze at the 2025 Tokyo Grand Slam.

But Tancontian is not arriving in Nagoya simply hoping to survive.

He comes off a gold-medal performance at the 2026 Perth International Open, where he swept two matches by ippon — beating Western Australia’s Joseph White in one minute before dispatching Northern Australia’s Kyle Mainey in just 30 seconds in the final.

More importantly, he spent the past month training in Japan, including at Tenri University, where he immersed himself in a judo culture he describes as unlike anything he has experienced.

“For me, the biggest takeaway from my training camp was being ready mentally on what I should improve more and what I should sharpen even further,” Tancontian said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Finding his own judo

At Tenri, Tancontian said he saw firsthand how Japanese judokas develop a distinctive identity around their system.

“Based on my observation, Tenri University has its own kind of judo which is very unique to them,” he said. “They try to stick with the principles and the playstyle they have and improve the precision and variation around one or two techniques.”

That experience gave him something beyond physical preparation: a clearer idea of the kind of judoka he wants to become.

“For me, my biggest takeaway was the learning with intent to perfect one playstyle,” he said. “For them, they are perfecting the ‘Tenri Way of Judo.’ I am currently, and will definitely, find and perfect my own judo as well.”

Japan's depth made the experience even more valuable.

“Of course, Japan is one of the powerhouses when it comes to judo,” Tancontian said. “They are really practicing and domestically competing at a higher level than any country. It is a very good opportunity for me to immerse myself and soak in as much as possible from the level of play they have.”

He also knows that mastering the Japanese system alone will not be enough.

“Coming into the Asian Games, I will be prepared to face the other Asian countries as well,” he said.

The men's -100kg field includes several proven continental-level competitors. Kazakhstan's Marat Baikamurov, for example, is ranked No. 17 in the world and won the 2026 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam. Tajikistan's Dzhakhongir Madzhidov is ranked No. 13 and finished fifth at this year's Asian Senior Championships. Bahrain's Sadrudinov won the Asian Senior Championships and the Tashkent Grand Slam earlier this year. International Judo Federation

Tancontian, however, has repeatedly said he wants to approach the Asian Games one match at a time.