Chino set for Japan judo training camp

Fresh from being named Sports Hero of the Year (Male) at the inaugural Sports Heroes Awards Night on Sunday, September 28, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Dabawenyo sambo champion Chino Sy Tancontian is already looking ahead to a packed final quarter of 2025.

Building on the momentum from his recent victories, the 26-year-old Dabawenyo, who struck gold at the 2025 USA Sambo International and the 51st All Japan Sambo Championships, said his immediate plan is to head to Japan by mid-October for a short but intensive judo training camp.

“Hopefully by the second week of October, I’ll be training in Japan for around three to four weeks,” 24-year-old Tancontian, a consistent Uaap judo gold medalist, told SunStar Davao in an interview on the sidelines of the awards night.

Following his training in Japan, he is also set to compete at the Gold Coast Oceania Open 2025 in Australia during the first week of November, a crucial test as he prepares for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in December in Thailand, where he will once again see action in judo.

Amidst his packed schedule, Chino also faces the ongoing challenge of balancing academics at the University of Santo Tomas with national team duties, though his Olympic dream keeps him moving forward.

“My end goal is to see myself competing in the Olympics. I want to fulfill that dream for my family. That’s why I keep pushing myself, even when training gets tiring,” he said in the vernacular.

The Philippine Olympic Committee has been providing support through its Olympic Solidarity program, which has funded athletes like Chino for competitions, training, and coaching.

“Hopefully this continues so I can prepare well for the big stages,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Tancontian maintains a resilient mindset.

“There are times I feel exhausted, but I always give myself time to rest and reset. Bahala’g hinay basta kanunay (Slowly but surely). That’s my mindset,” he said.

Recognized alongside his sister Sydney, who won Sports Hero of the Year (Female), and their father Paolo’s Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc., hailed as National Sports Association of the Year, Chino said the honor inspires him to push harder in the coming months.

“This award is iconic for me. It gives me the motivation to work harder for the next tournaments and to be ready for the SEA Games,” he said. MLSA