Chino wins 5th Uaap gold medal in farewell

“Masaya na malungkot kasi ito ‘yung competition na yearly naming inaabangan. Iba siya kasi kahit individual sport ang judo, sa Uaap team championship ang mahalaga. ‘Yun ang mamimiss ko, yung suporta ng buong team (I feel both happy and sad because this is the competition we look forward to every year. It’s different—while judo is an individual sport, the team championship matters in the Uaap. That’s what I’ll miss most—the support of the whole team),” he told SunStar Davao.

He said ending his collegiate career with a gold medal and a team championship made the moment even more meaningful. “Sobrang saya ko na matapos ang journey ko with a gold and a championship for UST. Malaki ang naitulong ng UST sa akin (I’m very happy to finish my journey with a gold and a championship for UST. The university has helped me a lot). It gave me purpose and motivation to become better and represent the school at my best.”

Tancontian capped a decorated Uaap stint that spanned from senior high school to college (2017–2026), collecting five gold medals — one in the juniors division and four in the seniors division — along with most valuable player (MVP) honors in Seasons 80 and 85.

His victory also helped UST complete a historic sweep of all divisions in the Season 88 judo tournament, marking another milestone for the school this year.

In a separate interview with The Varsitarian, Tancontian expressed gratitude to the university and set his sights on the international stage.

“I’m very thankful to UST for giving me the chance to represent the school. Uaap is one of the biggest leagues for us. This is where we test how we grow as athletes,” he said.

With his collegiate career now complete, Tancontian said he plans to focus on improving his world ranking, competing internationally, and pursuing a spot in the 2028 Olympics.