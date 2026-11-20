MANILA – Choco Mucho secured its place in the Final Four after beating PLDT, 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City late Thursday.

Choco Mucho, sporting a 5-3 record at the end of the eliminations, joins unbeaten Nxled (7-0) and Farm Fresh (5-2) in the next round.

Sisi Rosales topscored with 21 points while Eya Laure added 11 points, including Choco Mucho's final three points.

"Pagdating ko rito, sinabi ko sa sarili ko at sa asawa ko na kahit mapagod ako nang husto, basta maibigay ko lang ang lahat. Sinabihan ko rin ang mga teammates ko na atin na ito. Huwag na nating pakawalan (When I arrived here, I told myself and my spouse that even if I get completely exhausted, so long as I give it my all, that’s what matters. I also told my teammates that this is ours — let’s not let it slip away)," Rosales said after the match.

"Sobrang thankful ako dahil kumapit at nagtiwala ang lahat ng teammates ko, at nagawa rin namin ang game plan. Maraming salamat din sa fans na mula day one, anuman ang mangyari sa team, nandiyan lang palagi sa likod namin (I am very grateful that all my teammates stayed committed and kept their trust, and that we were able to execute our game plan. A huge thank you as well to the fans who, from day one, regardless of what the team went through, have always been there to support us)."

Maddie Madayag chipped in seven points followed by Jewel Encarnacion with six, while Caitlin Viray and Isa Molde scored five points each.

Tonnie Rose Ponce and Dawn Catindig anchored Choco Mucho's floor defense, with Ponce posting 13 digs and Catindig contributing 12 receptions and 13 digs.

Fil-Canadian Savi Davison led the High Speed Hitters with 30 points, along with 10 excellent digs and 22 receptions.

With a 4-4 slate, PLDT's slim mathematical chance to get the last semis slot would depend first on Creamline (4-3) losing to Farm Fresh on Saturday, and then prevailing in the FIVB points tiebreak. PNA