City’s Skate Park reopens

The Davao City Skate Park, located under the Agdao Flyover, has reopened to the public after serving as a temporary evacuation site for nearby fire victims.

The Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) announced the reopening on Tuesday, October 14, and reminded skaters to follow safety rules, keep the park clean, and respect others using the facility.

"We kindly remind all park users to adhere to established safety guidelines, maintain cleanliness, and exercise discipline while using the facility," SDD-CMO said on its Facebook post. "Such practices are essential to ensure a safe and orderly environment for all."

SDD-CMO officer-in-charge Michael Denton “Mikey” Aportadera confirmed that the park had been used to shelter fire victims under the supervision of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

“The fire victims have been there a while, but once they were relocated, we made sure the skate park was cleaned and ready for the skaters to return,” Aportadera said during an interview at the Sports Heroes Awards Night held at The Royal Mandaya Hotel recently.

The Davao City Skate Park, which opened on May 31, 2019, has become a go-to spot for local skateboarders. Its launch came at a time when skateboarding rose to prominence through Cebuana star Margielyn Didal, who won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and went on to compete in the X Games and the Tokyo 2020+1 Olympics as the Philippines’ first Olympic skateboarder.

The park is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekends. Minors may use the park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. The no-helmet, no-skate policy remains strictly enforced. Admission is free. MLSA