Clone of Avaricio dominates ICTSI Apo by 7

DAVAO CITY – Just days after watching a sure victory slip painfully through her fingers, Chanelle Avaricio rose from heartbreak to glory in emphatic fashion.

The ace shotmaker transformed disappointment into dominance at the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic, claiming the crown with a commanding seven-stroke victory over Mafy Singson despite a 73 here on Thursday.

It wasn’t just a win – it was a statement.

Coming off a crushing defeat at Del Monte, where she faltered down the stretch and lost to Sarah Ababa in sudden death, Avaricio arrived at the Apo Golf and Country Club carrying the sting of that collapse. The memories lingered, and the questions about her ability to close out a lead hovered in the air.

But as she teed off with an eight-shot advantage after 36 holes, Avaricio showed no trace of hesitation – only resolve.

“It feels great,” said Avaricio, visibly exhaling a sigh of relief after bouncing back from a confidence-testing setback just a week ago – the kind that could have easily shattered the spirit of lesser mortals. “Last week, I really fought but came up short. But I’m happy that I did well enough to win this one.”

For Avaricio, who finished with a three-under 213 and pocketed the top purse of P117,000, the triumph was not merely about reclaiming a title but about regaining her rhythm, confidence, and composure. Coming off a tough loss, she turned her disappointment into motivation, channeling the lessons from that experience into renewed focus and determination.

She, however, refused to place this victory above any of her previous achievements, choosing instead to view it as part of her continuing journey as an athlete.

“This win means a lot, the same as all my other wins in the past. It feels great,” she said, smiling as she reflected on her consistent drive to improve.

With an opening-round 72 giving her a narrow one-shot edge over Singson, Avaricio shifted into high gear in Round 2. Her clinical 68 widened the gap to eight strokes over Princess Superal, setting the stage for what would become a coronation rather than a contest.

Singson, who stumbled with a second-round 79 that left her 10 strokes behind, mounted an early charge in the final round with two birdies in the first three holes. threatening to stir memories of Del Monte. But this time, Avaricio held sway.

Avaricio extended her lead with a birdie on the sixth but faltered with bogeys on Nos. 9, 11, and 12. Singson, meanwhile, failed to capitalize on her hot start, settling for 12 straight pars before rediscovering her touch with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to card a solid 68. Her late surge earned her a runner-up finish at 220, worth ₱82,000.

Superal also struggled to find her rhythm, bogeying Nos. 3 and 4 before trading two birdies with two more bogeys the rest of the way for a 74. She finished third at 222 and took home ₱65,000.

Florence Bisera and Daniella Uy matched 74s to share fourth place at 223, while Harmie Constantino turned in a second straight 72 to tie for sixth with Marvi Monsalve, who shot a 74, at 225. Pamela Mariano faltered with a 76 and wound up eighth at 226.

Martina Miñoza put in a 74 for ninth at 227, while Ababa – last year’s champion and fresh off a come-from-behind victory at Del Monte – struggled with a 76 to finish a disappointing 10th at 228 in the ₱1 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

While her pursuers wrestled with the tight fairways and tricky greens of Apo, Avaricio played as though the course itself had become an ally. She hit all but one fairway and reached 15 greens in regulation – numbers that underscored her command and composure.

She, however, struggled with 34 putts.

But her seven-stroke winning margin surpassed her previous best at Forest Hills last June by a single shot, cementing not only her status as one of the Ladies PGT’s premier competitors but also reasserting her bid for the season’s Order of Merit crown, with two tournaments still to play.

After the Del Monte setback, Avaricio admitted that she tempered her expectations coming into this week’s tournament. “I didn’t expect to win at all this week,” she said. “All I wanted was to play well.”

Her modest goal, however, blossomed into a dominant performance – one that underscored her resilience and mental toughness under pressure.

Avaricio credited her runaway victory to hard work, discipline, and the unwavering support of those closest to her.

Her latest win, built on perseverance and quiet determination, serves as a reminder that setbacks are often the setups for comebacks – and for Avaricio, this week was proof that true champions rise not in the absence of failure, but because of it. PR