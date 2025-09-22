Coach Ining steers UM to Escandor Cup title

The roster included Doriezhel Rubio, Avegail Garro, Charlyn Vismanos, Rosalie Rendal, Khareen Kate Chagas, Chrishalyn Samoranos, May Martinote, Jemaima Jana Malana, Nathalie Jane Canque, Paula Mae Madagat, Bea Bianca Magadan, and Michelle Rojas.

This victory marked UM’s return to the Escandor Cup throne, their last title win coming in 2023. Next, the Lady Wildcats will test their mettle in the 26th National University Games (Unigames) in Negros Occidental on October 24 to 30, 2025.

Sarabia, who started as an assistant coach in 1994 before taking over the reins in 1996, said she takes the most pride not only in titles but in the growth of her players.

"Fulfilled kaayo ko as a coach. Na-feel nako na pwede diay ko mu-train ug dili kabalo magbaksetball mahimong hawod na mudula ug makapa champion diay mi ni coach Roseminda Dayot maski sa national (I feel so fulfilled as a coach. I realized I can train players who don’t even know how to play basketball and turn them into athletes skilled enough to win championships with Coach Roseminda Dayot, even at the national level)," she told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview. "Fulfilled ko nga makita akong mga player nga mugraduate ug nakatrabaho (I'm proud to see my players graduate and land jobs)."

Sarabia also suited up for UM back in her college days. "Mga 1976 ko nag-start sa UM. Daghan pud mi naadtuan atong time namo — Cebu, Naga, Baguio, ug uban pa (I started at UM around 1976. During our time, we were able to travel to places like Cebu, Naga, and Baguio, among others)," she said.

She added that they once competed in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) under coach Ceasar Poblete, a chapter of her playing days that still inspires her work today. MLSA