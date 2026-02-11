Coach launches shoe drive ahead of Davraa

Decorated Palarong Pambansa coach Beverly Garcisto Villarino has launched a donation drive to support his athletes from the Santo Tomas Athletic Association (Staa) Mavericks after a dominant showing in the Davao del Norte Division Provincial Meet.

The Mavericks secondary boys and girls athletics teams harvested 14 gold medals and sent 15 qualifiers to the 2026 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet set Feb. 23-28.

The athletics squad also played a key role in Staa’s overall championship finish in the provincial meet, where the delegation amassed 106 gold medals, 95 silvers, and 82 bronzes.

Villarino, a veteran coach known for producing Palarong Pambansa champions now on varsity scholarships in UAAP-member universities, said the team met its targets and proved its readiness for the regional stage.

“Na-hit namo amoang goal na magdaog og gold then second is maging overall champion. So then all of them nakakuha sa quality standard (We hit our goal to win gold and become overall champion. All of them met the qualifying standard),” Villarino said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao Tuesday, February 10.