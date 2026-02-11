Coach launches shoe drive ahead of Davraa

Decorated Palarong Pambansa coach Beverly Garcisto Villarino has launched a donation drive to support his athletes from the Santo Tomas Athletic Association (Staa) Mavericks after a dominant showing in the Davao del Norte Division Provincial Meet.
The Mavericks secondary boys and girls athletics teams harvested 14 gold medals and sent 15 qualifiers to the 2026 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet set Feb. 23-28.
The athletics squad also played a key role in Staa’s overall championship finish in the provincial meet, where the delegation amassed 106 gold medals, 95 silvers, and 82 bronzes.
Villarino, a veteran coach known for producing Palarong Pambansa champions now on varsity scholarships in UAAP-member universities, said the team met its targets and proved its readiness for the regional stage.
“Na-hit namo amoang goal na magdaog og gold then second is maging overall champion. So then all of them nakakuha sa quality standard (We hit our goal to win gold and become overall champion. All of them met the qualifying standard),” Villarino said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao Tuesday, February 10.
Despite the triumph, Villarino said many of his athletes come from underprivileged families and struggle to afford proper spikes and running shoes, essential equipment at higher-level meets.
He turned to social media to seek sponsorships for worn-out gear.
“Thank God kay naa puy pipila nga naghatag, pero sa pagkakaron isa pa ka shoes ang among pwede ma-raise sa amount (Thank God, a few have already given, but for now we have only raised enough for one pair of shoes),” he said.
The team has raised P5,000, which Villarino used to purchase a new pair of shoes from Manila. The spikes are expected to arrive within days.
Villarino said he prioritizes assistance for athletes who meet the qualifying standard or win gold medals, given limited resources.
The coach previously helped spark a shoe donation drive for Lorenz “Soysoy” Datiles, a five-time gold medalist in the 2024 Davraa Meet who famously competed in improvised “Frankenspikes.” Donors later provided Datiles with top-tier spikes and training gear. He now suits up for the University of Santo Tomas.
Inspired by stories like Datiles’, Villarino continues to push his athletes beyond their circumstances.
The Mavericks began in-house training for the regional meet on February 7, just two days after wrapping up the DavNor meet. Villarino said the short turnaround leaves the team with barely two weeks to prepare.
He ruled out overload training as the athletes are still recovering from the provincial meet.
“On process pa ilahang recovery so more on strength and conditioning nalang gyud (They are still in the recovery process, so we will focus more on strength and conditioning),” Villarino said.
The Mavericks aim to defend their secondary girls' athletics title from Davraa 2025 and secure the overall championship to represent Region 11 in the Palarong Pambansa.
Villarino reminded his athletes that victories are built on more than physical preparation.
“Stay focused. Always hold on to your dream,” he said. “I believe in the power of dream.” MLSA and Dorothy Harriet Cabante, SunStar Intern/DNSC