Coleman joins Ajido as YOG flag-bearer

The Philippines will have two flag-bearers at the Oct. 31 opening ceremony of the fourth Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with swimmer Riannah Chantelle Coleman joining fellow swimmer Jamesray Mishael Ajido.

The International Olympic Committee has encouraged countries to name one male and one female athlete to carry their national flags during the ceremony.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino had initially named Ajido as the country’s lone flag-bearer. He later added Coleman, as both swimmers will arrive in Senegal in time for the opening ceremony at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio.

Wushu athlete Angel Polo and their coaches will join Ajido and Coleman on the 29-hour trip from Manila to Dakar via Istanbul on Wednesday night.

The rest of the Philippine delegation — artistic gymnasts Tchelzy Maayo and Hillarion Palles III, cyclist Maritanya Krog, track and field athletes Pi Durden Wangkay and Naomi Marjorie Caesar, and windsurfer Jade Justine Justiniane — will travel to Dakar on Nov. 4. PR