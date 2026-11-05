Converge moves closer to semis; SMB avoids sweep

CONVERGE moved within a win of its first-ever PBA Governors' Cup semifinal appearance, while San Miguel Beer kept its title hopes alive by stopping Barangay Ginebra's sweep bid in a dramatic Tuesday night of quarterfinal action in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The FiberXers turned up the pressure in the second half to beat Rain or Shine, 105-89, and take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five series at the Dasmariñas Arena.

San Miguel, meanwhile, fought off elimination with a hard-earned 101-98 victory over the Gin Kings at the City of Dasmariñas Arena, cutting its series deficit to 1-2.

Both series will resume Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with Converge looking to clinch a historic semifinal berth and the Beermen aiming to force a deciding Game 5.

Juan Gomez de Liano led Converge with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, while Cameron Clark added 18 points despite foul trouble.

Justine Baltazar contributed 15 points, while Jonnel Policarpio and Calvin Abueva chipped in 13 apiece.

The FiberXers broke away after Rain or Shine threatened to take control in the third quarter. The Elasto Painters built a 64-56 lead behind Adrian Nocum's four-point basket, but Converge answered with a 12-0 run to grab a 68-64 advantage and never looked back.

The FiberXers stretched their lead to as many as 20 points, 101-81, before closing out their second straight win in the series.

Rain or Shine import Aaron Fuller, who averaged 29.5 points in the first two games, managed only four points on 2-of-11 shooting. Nocum recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists but also committed seven turnovers.

Felix Lemetti led the Elasto Painters with 18 points, while Caelan Tiongson and Deo Cuajao added 16 each.

Converge coach Dennis Pineda credited his team's effort and perhaps a little divine help for the victory, but cautioned against celebrating too early.

“Maybe we were just a little lucky. Our prayers were answered, and their outside shots weren't falling,” Pineda said.

“We still need to prepare. The series isn't over. We expect Rain or Shine to come back stronger in the next game,” he added.

Gomez de Liano said the FiberXers' defensive adjustments helped contain Rain or Shine's key players.

“Some of our other players stepped up, and we were able to limit Fuller and Nocum. He had a triple-double, but we still managed to contain him,” he said.

“We made only minor adjustments in our preparation, so hopefully we can keep doing the right things heading into Game 4.”

Beermen stay alive

San Miguel also found a way to extend its quarterfinal campaign, holding off a late Ginebra rally to avoid a sweep.

Facing a 0-2 deficit after absorbing a 126-99 beating in Game 2, the Beermen came out with urgency and built a lead of as many as 15 points.

George King delivered his strongest performance of the series with 21 points and a double-double, while June Mar Fajardo added 18 points and a double-double to anchor San Miguel inside.

CJ Perez chipped in 14 points and made two crucial free throws in the closing seconds to help preserve the victory.

Ginebra refused to go quietly, turning a 15-point deficit into a tense finish in the fourth quarter.

RJ Abarrientos led the Gin Kings with 21 points, while import Jamie Murphy and Isaac Go scored 17 apiece. Scottie Thompson added 14 and Jeremiah Gray had 13.

The Gin Kings had chances to force overtime but could not convert their final attempts. Thompson missed a potential tying 3-pointer before Abarrientos' four-point shot at the buzzer also fell short.

Marcio Lassiter added 13 points for San Miguel, which managed to withstand Ginebra's late charge after leading 79-74 entering the fourth quarter.

The victory gives the Beermen a chance to even the series in Game 4 and force a winner-take-all showdown. PBA/FROM THE WIRES