Corteza falls short in ‘Bata’ 10-Ball final

HEARTBREAKER. HEARTBREAKER. Davao City’s Lee Vann Corteza (left) falls to Mandaluyong’s Paolo Gallito in a 13-12 thriller during the Efren “Bata” Reyes Yalin 10-Ball Championship final on Saturday, August 30, at Pacman’s Cue Club in Mandaluyong City. MARLON BERNARDINO
Davao City’s Lee Vann Corteza nearly added another major crown to his storied career but suffered a heartbreaking 13-12 defeat to Mandaluyong’s Paolo Gallito in the Efren “Bata” Reyes Yalin 10-Ball Championship final held Saturday, August 30, at Pacman’s Cue Club in Mandaluyong City.

Corteza, who won the 9-ball title in the 40th Turning Stone Classic in Verona, New York last January, settled for runner-up honors and the P300,000 prize. The veteran campaigner, who owns six Southeast Asian Games gold medals, had blazed through the field with wins over Lauro Bongay (9-2), reigning world champion Carlo Biado (9-3), and James Aranas (9-5). He then outlasted Oliver Villafuerte, 11-8, in the semifinals to secure a shot at the crown.

But Gallito, just 25 and relatively unknown in the billiards scene, stunned the veteran with a hill-hill finish to snatch the P1 million top purse.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB)-sanctioned event was organized by international billiards and snooker champion Kap. Marlon Manalo. With report from Marlon Bernardino

