Corteza falls short in ‘Bata’ 10-Ball final

Davao City’s Lee Vann Corteza nearly added another major crown to his storied career but suffered a heartbreaking 13-12 defeat to Mandaluyong’s Paolo Gallito in the Efren “Bata” Reyes Yalin 10-Ball Championship final held Saturday, August 30, at Pacman’s Cue Club in Mandaluyong City.

Corteza, who won the 9-ball title in the 40th Turning Stone Classic in Verona, New York last January, settled for runner-up honors and the P300,000 prize. The veteran campaigner, who owns six Southeast Asian Games gold medals, had blazed through the field with wins over Lauro Bongay (9-2), reigning world champion Carlo Biado (9-3), and James Aranas (9-5). He then outlasted Oliver Villafuerte, 11-8, in the semifinals to secure a shot at the crown.

But Gallito, just 25 and relatively unknown in the billiards scene, stunned the veteran with a hill-hill finish to snatch the P1 million top purse.

Gallito could hardly believe his triumph, saying the Philippine International

Open crown felt surreal and carrying home the trophy was a proud moment for him.

“It was a tough match. This final is something I'll remember forever. Lee Vann Corteza is one of the best in the world,”

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB)-sanctioned event was organized by international billiards and snooker champion Kap. Marlon Manalo. With report from Marlon Bernardino