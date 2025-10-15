Creamline outlasts Petro Gazz in 4 sets

After a shaky start to their campaign, Creamline regained form behind import Coco Schwan’s 27-point explosion. The defending champions leaned on clutch runs and trademark composure to fend off the two-time champion Angels in a match that felt every bit like a finals showdown.

“It took me some time to find my rhythm, but I finally found it at the end,” said Schwan, who credited her teammates for steadying her early on. “They gave me my rhythm when I didn’t have it. We also found energy from the fans.”

Petro Gazz looked poised for a comeback after dominating the third set and jumping to a 4-0 start in the fourth. But Creamline flipped the script with a decisive 6-0 burst, capped by Schwan’s off-speed hit and an Angels miscue that sealed the win.

Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez chipped in 14 points each, with Valdez adding 14 digs and 13 receptions in a vintage two-way performance. Setter Kyle Negrito kept the offense humming with 17 excellent sets, while Kyle Atienza anchored the defense with 15 digs.

Brooke Van Sickle fired 26 points for Petro Gazz, while Lindsey Vander Weide added 17. Rookie setter Jules Tolentino sparked the Angels’ third-set surge but couldn’t sustain the momentum in the fourth.

The win was a statement for Creamline, which bounced back from a five-set loss to Akari. It also underscored the Cool Smashers’ ability to deliver when it matters most — even in a conference defined by unpredictability. PR