Crystal Chavez books last ticket to Datba Bowler of the Year grand finals

Crystal Chavez is the only rose among the thorns, having secured the last ticket to the male-dominated Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) Bowler of the Year 2023 grand championship tournament slated on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the SM Lanang bowling center.

Chavez, an open masters champion in the 3rd STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open Tenpin Bowling Championships held recently at SM Bowling Center, SM Seaside in Cebu City in July 2023, rolled a total of 982 pins after five games to clinch the Datba Desperados December 2023 finals held on Tuesday evening, January 9.

Despite trailing in sixth place after the initial four games with 743 pinfalls, the bank employee, boasting a 15 handicap, made a stunning comeback.

Art Galendez initially led with 774, followed by Kim Salvador (758) in second, John Tamondong (755) in third, Joshua Disuacido (750) in fourth, and Cyrus Morales (745) in fifth.

In the crucial last game, Chavez hit 226 pinfalls, surpassing all competitors, including the top five.

"Nakaswerte, so happy at ako ang nakapasok (I got lucky to have made it to the grand finals)," she told SunStar Davao on Thursday, January 11.

The victory earns her a spot among the elite grand finalists, which includes monthly champions Bam Tongo (January), Jesrael Rule (February, October), Benz Palacio (March, December), Paul Palacio (April), Edmund Cambaliza (May), Fernandez (June), Caturan (July), Mav Manuel (August), Serrano (September), and Billy Magdale (November); and Desperados October champion Richard Arigo, and the Desperados October champion, Richard Arigo.

The Bowler of the Year champion will take home a P20,000 cash prize and a trophy, while the the next three placers will receive P12,000, P8,000, and P5,000.

In the regular Tuesday tournament, Ulysses Caturan emerged as champion by hitting 617 pinfalls after three games.