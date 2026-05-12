Cyrus Morales tops Datba April finals

Cyrus Morales delivered consistent scores across eight games to capture the championship in the Datba April 2026 Finals held recently at the SM Lanang bowling center.

Morales hit a total of 1,430 pinfalls after eight games to edge Romy Ablas, who settled for first runner-up with 1,426. Jun Morales placed second runner-up with 1,424, while Gerry Madrazo took third runner-up honors with 1,415.

The finals featured a tightly contested race, with only six pins separating the top three bowlers.

Morales stayed steady throughout the competition, highlighted by strong middle-game performances that allowed him to pull away late and secure the top spot.

Mav B. Manuel earned top qualifier honors after posting a 629 series during the qualifying round.

James Young rolled the highest game in the qualifying stage with a 236, while Manuel also registered the highest game in the finals with a 214.

Winners received cash prizes, with the champion also bringing home a trophy. Morales will also advance to the grand championship, featuring all monthly champions.

Other bowlers who remained in contention during the finals included Rudy Avila, who scored 1,396, and John Tamondong, who finished with 1,373.

The tournament showcased another competitive outing for local bowlers as the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba). MLSA