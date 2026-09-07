Dabawenya Bisera leads wide-open LPGT showdown

LIPA CITY, Batangas — The first four legs of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour have produced three different winners, setting the stage for another wide-open title fight when the ICTSI Summit Point Championship tees off Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Summit Point Golf and Country Club here.

Recent monsoon rains could make the battle even more unpredictable.

Although Summit Point is an all-weather course built to withstand wet conditions, softened fairways could change how players attack the layout. Distance control, approach shots and course management will become even more important in the P1-million championship.

Early-season winners Yvon Bisera, Harmie Constantino and Chanelle Avaricio lead the title chase, but a strong cast of former leg champions and emerging players stands ready to challenge them.

That could put a premium on smart club selection, precise shot-making and composure, especially if the tournament turns into another down-to-the-wire finish.

The championship will also test the players’ conditioning and competitive sharpness after a lengthy Tour break. Several kept busy during the hiatus by competing overseas, giving them added confidence heading into the local campaign.

Bisera enters as the player to beat after dominating the previous leg with a seven-shot victory over Chihiro Ikeda at Pradera Verde.

But the Davaoena expects a different test at Summit Point, where the layout and playing conditions could produce a much tighter contest.

The Lakewood leg winner is also using the tournament to prepare for her maiden Korean LPGA stint later this month, giving her another reason to sharpen her game and maintain her momentum.

She won't lack for challengers.

Constantino ended a long title drought with a six-shot rout at Caliraya Springs. She then shared second with Tiffany Lee at Pinewoods before placing third at Pradera Verde, signaling a return to top form.

Avaricio will also try to regain the form that carried her to victory in the fiercely contested Pinewoods leg. She kept herself tournament-ready by competing in China two weeks ago, adding valuable competition ahead of another demanding LPGT campaign.

Still, the title won't be decided among the three early-season winners alone.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa and fellow former leg winners Mafy Singson, Princess Superal, Ikeda, and Lee are all capable of making a serious run. Martina Miñoza, Pamela Mariano, Velinda Castil, Rev Alcantara, Angela Mangana, Gretchen Villacencio and Korean Seoyun Kim are also looking to break through.

Daniella Uy, another multi-titled campaigner, will also draw attention. She was the top Filipina finisher at joint 12th in the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters at the same Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course last February.

Still, Bisera will carry much of the spotlight into the tournament.

With a third LPGT title within reach and her first Korean LPGA appearance approaching, the 2025 Thailand Masters winner has more at stake than another championship.

Her immediate task is clear: sharpen her short game, adjust to the softened fairways and wet conditions, make smart decisions, and build momentum she can take to Korea. PR