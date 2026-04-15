Dabawenya booters eye strong Palaro finish

The Davao Eagles secondary girls’ football team has intensified its preparations for the Palarong Pambansa, building momentum through disciplined training and strong team commitment.

Head coach Alvic Troyo said the team adjusted its schedule to balance academics and training, scaling up sessions as the competition nears.

“We trained three times a week in March because of school, then shifted to daily training starting April 6,” Troyo said.

The team is set to increase intensity further by April 20, with regular sessions scheduled twice a day to sharpen fitness and game execution.

This year marks a milestone for the sport, as girls’ football returns to the Palarong Pambansa after receiving approval from the Department of Education and the Philippine Football Federation.

Despite making its national debut, the team has set a clear target. “Our target is to reach the top two in the rankings,” he said.

Defender Bea Joy E. Bajenting said the squad draws strength from teamwork and shared responsibility on the field, where defenders play a key role in organizing and protecting their side.

She said the players have pushed their limits in training to match the expected level of competition, while also managing challenges such as fatigue and extreme heat during sessions.

The team relies on communication and discipline to stay cohesive, addressing issues early and maintaining consistency in training and performance.

Troyo emphasized that success will depend on collective effort, not individual play, as the team focuses on staying organized and confident throughout matches.

The roster includes Bea Joy E. Bajenting, Richille A. Bocar, Sophia Zane C. Cornel, Iloessah Ched S. Corpuz, Keisha Nicole P. Diagbel, Elizabeth K. Gamat, Dorothy Kate R. Garrido, Karen Ashley R. Garrido, Eugene L. Lagura, Sitti Zohara Maryam M. Oleta, Samantha A. Petallo, Christine May D. Quinte, Renah Mea N. Rellin, Angel Sophia L. Sarol, Wyeth Kate B. Secusana, Zyrene D. Yangyang, Chaica Mae A. Loyola, Carolyn P. Cabusas, and Michelle Joy G. Fernandez. Eliener Acero/DNSC, SunStar Intern