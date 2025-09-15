Dabawenyos bag silvers in Serbia

The 23-year-old Chino added another highlight to his growing career with a runner-up finish in the men’s -98kg sport sambo. He overpowered Spaic Srdan of Serbia in the semifinals before falling to Russia’s Maxim Merzliakov of Team Fias 1 in the championship match.

"Both Chino and Janry fought hard in the finals, ultimately taking home silver after tough matches decided by leg locks against their Russian competitors," said Paolo Tancontian, the president of Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc., and Chino's father.

On his Facebook, Chino wrote: "Left it all on the mat and gave it everything I had. Proud of the performance, proud of the progress, but this is only the beginning. "

"Grateful for the grind, the lessons, and everyone who’s been part of the journey so far. I was also able to see where I still need to improve. I’ll be putting in the work and never stop learning. We’re just getting started," he added, thanking the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for its continued support of the PSFI.

Pamor also made waves in the men’s -64kg class, defeating a Bulgarian opponent in his opener before bowing to Russia’s Alexey Zaitsev in the gold-medal match to settle for silver.

Adding to the medal haul, Jeniva Consigna of Surigao captured bronze in the women’s 65kg division, where Maria Voroshilova of Team Fias 1 dominated to take gold and Bulgaria’s Anna-Maria Manusheva claimed silver.

Consistent world sambo bronze winner Sydney Sy Tancontian coached the country's lean delegation. MLSA