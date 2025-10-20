Dabawenyos eye Batang Pinoy glory

Meanwhile, Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Davao regional director Juanito “Titong” Cansino said returning mixed doubles silver medalists Tristan Japson and Kiana Mesa are eyeing gold this year. They will be joined by Jose Martin Zialcita, Franco Nino Puertos, Johnrey Palac, Krisnel Bendulo, Cristine Mesa, Rhea Jean Palac, and Jazzy Reyn Litang.

In athletics, Team BBG (Basta Bisaya Gahi) coach Roel Ano said six of his tracksters made the city’s official lineup. They are Khanov Arquilano (boys U17 800m and 1,500m), Kent Dulos (boys U17 5,000m), Mechaela Hernani (girls U17 400m), AJ Damang (boys U16 800m and 1,500m), Kench Cayog (boys U16 1,500m), and Shyla Paje (girls U16 1,500m).

"Mga first timers ni sila sa Batang Pinoy, Ma'am, kay karon pa natagaan ug chance ma-select sa team Davao City. Sa team BBG, mao ni ang mga napalad nga nahimong member sa team (These are first-timers in Batang Pinoy, Ma’am, since this is their first time being given the chance to be selected for Team Davao City. In Team BBG, these are the ones fortunate enough to become members of the team)," Ano told SunStar Davao in a separate interview.

During the send-off ceremony, Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte, represented by Jan Chris Patrick O. Bolasa, delivered a message of encouragement to the athletes.

“It is with great pride and honor to give a message to our talented athletes present here today,” Duterte said. “As you embark on this journey, I extend my appreciation and congratulations in advance because being an athlete and representing our city is not easy—it requires not only physical strength but also diligence, commitment, and mental toughness.”

He also recognized the vital role of coaches and officials in shaping the city’s young athletes.

“They are the reason behind the development of our athletes’ skills and talents,” he said. “They teach the importance of discipline, patience, and humility—discipline to know that talent alone is not enough; patience to turn setbacks into motivation; and humility to accept that failure is not the end but a step toward something greater.”

Duterte urged the athletes to give their best and take pride in representing the city.

“You’ve done your preparations and training. When you compete from October 23 to November 1, just show up and give your all. No matter the results, Davao City is proud of you for carrying our banner with excellence and pride,” he added.

Davao City placed fourth overall in last year’s Batang Pinoy in Puerto Princesa, collecting 39 gold, 44 silver, and 37 bronze medals.

Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) officer-in-charge Michael Denton “Mikey” Aportadera earlier expressed hope that Dabawenyo athletes would improve the city’s ranking in this year’s games. MLSA