Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon surpasses turnout target

"It’s all systems go,” said Princess Galura, general manager of IRONMAN Group’s Sunrise Events, Inc., as the much-awaited Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon kicks off Sunday, September 21, at Bridgeport Park in the Island Garden City of Samal.

Galura shared her excitement over the maiden launch of the 5150 in partnership with Damosa Land.

"It's our first time working with Damosa, and first time na island talaga, may pa barge pa (and also our first time on a real island, they even had to bring us there by barge)," she said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Calling it the “biggest inaugural for a 5150,” the seasoned race organizer posted on Facebook that she’s “super excited” as the event surpassed its 1,100-participant target. She congratulated Damosa Land, Igacos, and Sunrise Events on the milestone.

The Samal course puts athletes to the test with a 1.5-kilometer swim off Bridgeport, a 40-kilometer coastal ride overlooking the Davao Gulf, and a 10-kilometer run through the island’s business hub, cheered on by locals.

A Sprint Distance race is also set, with shorter swim, bike, and run legs for beginners and veterans chasing a faster challenge.

Among the teams competing are TriGenerals, Black Cat Tri, Eightensity Active Sport, Ricspeed Triathletes, Dumper Tri-Team, Team Tri-FM, Damosa Land, Anflocon, and Snakehead Tri, among others.

The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), through the Samal Island Information Facebook page, announced road closures under City Ordinance No. 471, Series of 2025, to help ensure the smooth staging of the event.

The festivities begin Saturday, September 20, with the Bigiw Fun Run, which will temporarily close the stretch from Bridgeport in Barangay Caliclic to Costa Azalea in Barangay Limao from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On race day, Sunday, September 21, motorists should expect a full road closure from 3 a.m. to 12 noon. The lockdown covers the entire stretch from the Rotunda in Barangay Kinawitnon, passing through Caliclic, Limao, Catagman, and San Miguel, up to the SIMC Gas Station in Barangay Peñaplata via the circumferential road.

Igacos officials have urged motorists and commuters to take alternate routes and plan their trips ahead, assuring that the inconvenience is a small trade-off for successfully hosting an international sporting event that showcases Samal on the global stage. MLSA