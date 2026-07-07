Davao archers Lim, Johnson account for 8 of PH’s 13-gold haul in Singapore

The two 17-year-old champions from the Davao Archery Club dominated the under-18 division during the July 3-5 tournament at Bukit Gombak Stadium in Singapore, accounting for eight of the Philippines' 13 gold medals. The national team also bagged 13 golds, 10 silvers, and seven bronzes.

Lim ruled the under-18 compound women's division, winning gold in the individual qualification round with a score of 681, the individual Olympic round, the mixed team event with Johnson and the women's team event alongside Joanna Delos Reyes and Jaztin Dela Cruz.

Johnson matched the feat in the under-18 compound men's category. He fired a personal-best score of 705 to top the individual qualification Round before claiming gold in the individual Olympic round, the mixed team event with Lim and the men's team event with Zac Zayco and Rokai Tacudong.

Davao City's medal haul did not stop there.

Aniana Denise Pahang and Alexandra Bringuer, together with teammate Michiko Gonzales, captured the silver medal in the under-21 women's yeam event to add to the Philippine tally.

Another Dabawenyo, Pepito Henry Wee, finished sixth in the qualification round before placing eighth in the individual Olympic round against a strong international field.

For Lim, the four-gold sweep came as a surprise.

"I wasn't really expecting any wins because from what I've heard, many other countries like Taiwan and Malaysia are really good, topping the podiums in different competitions," she told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.

Her chances appeared to dim before competition even began after part of her bow was slightly bent during travel.

"After minor mishaps in packing my bow, I was not expecting for me to shoot that well. But through the help of our coach, Hong, who helped me fix my bow to its original state, I was able to shoot normally again," she said.

The Davao Christian High School senior said the experience reinforced the importance of staying calm when things do not go according to plan.

Instead of celebrating for long, Lim has already shifted her focus to the months ahead.

"I plan on continuing to practice every week and balance my schoolwork at the same time because I'm a graduating student this year," she said.

She also hopes to represent the Philippines in the BIMP-Eaga Games later this year.

Johnson likewise credited preparation for helping him rise to the occasion.

"I feel proud and grateful because I was able to achieve my goal of winning a gold medal in an international tournament and reach my personal-best score of 705," he said.

Although he entered the tournament with confidence, he admitted a four-gold sweep was never guaranteed.

"No, I did not expect to win, but with the training that we did, it gave me the confidence needed," he said.

Johnson dedicated his victories to the people who supported his journey.

"This win is for my country because we were representing the Philippines, and also for my parents, coaches, and teammates," he said.

His path to archery began unexpectedly.

"Basketball was my first sport. I just got into archery because my sister was doing it. Her coach encouraged me to try it, and I got hooked," Johnson said.

After conquering Singapore, the Grade 11 student of Homeschool Global–Wellspring Christian Family School has already returned to training for the PSC-WAP Philippine National Archery Championship Qualifier Leg 3, scheduled Aug. 18 to 23 in Davao City.

Meanwhile, Pahang and Bringuer proved that Davao's depth extends beyond its gold medalists.

The two senior high school students balanced rigorous training with their academic responsibilities as they prepared for the international tournament. Despite occasionally missing classes for competitions and training camps, they kept up with their schoolwork.

Bringuer described her first international podium finish as one of the proudest moments of her career, dedicating the silver medal to her family, coaches, and Team Philippines.

Pahang said she entered the competition knowing every match would be difficult.

"I knew the competition would be tough, so my goal was simply to shoot well and stay consistent," she said, adding that the experience only strengthened her determination to improve as she prepares for another stint with the Philippine team in the upcoming BIMP-EAGA Games.

Together, Lim, Johnson, Pahang, Bringuer, and Wee showcased Davao City's growing strength in archery and highlighted the city's steady pipeline of young athletes capable of competing on the international stage.

With eight gold medals, two silver medals, and another top-eight finish from Davao's contingent, the city's youth archers returned home not only with medals but also with greater confidence as they set their sights on bigger international competitions. MLSA WITH Cyrus Decolas/UM, Sunstar Intern