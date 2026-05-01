Davao bags 4 golds in nat’l wushu meet

Davao City clinched four gold medals, two silvers, and one bronze to finish ninth overall at the just-concluded 2026 PSC Wushu Sanda National Championships in Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila, delivering one of the city’s strongest national performances and reinforcing its growing reputation as a rising force in Philippine wushu.

Leading Davao’s charge were gold medalists Johanna Jeiel Barbero in the adult female 48-kilogram division, Anthon Villarba in adult male 52kg, Clarens Abear Villacastin in adult male 60kg, and Vince Dominguiano in adult male 65kg.

Their combined performance powered Davao past several larger delegations and highlighted the strength of the city’s grassroots martial arts program, particularly through King’s Sword Davao.

For Villarba, a 20-year-old UP Mindanao student from Catalunan Grande, the gold medal represented years of perseverance, sacrifice, and faith.

His journey began with resistance at home after his mother initially refused to let him join wushu because of fears he might get hurt in combat sports. But Villarba stayed persistent, earned his father’s support, and gradually climbed from school meets to Davraa, Palarong Pambansa, and now national gold.

“Answered prayer gyud ni (This truly is an answered prayer),” Villarba said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

He said he entered the finals believing victory was already possible through preparation and faith.

“Giangkon na nako daan pinaagi sa Ginoo (I already claimed it through the Lord),” he said, describing how he stayed calm in the ring by trusting God and sticking to his coach’s strategy.

His national title completed a steady rise after winning bronze in Palarong Pambansa 2023 and silver in the Philippine National Games later that year.

Barbero, 18, also stood tall for Davao, capturing her second national wushu championship gold and further cementing her place as one of the city’s top young fighters.

A national athlete from Barangay Ula, Barbero began in karate before fully embracing wushu, training under her father and coach Arniel Barbero. Even during the pandemic, she kept training at home, sharpening the skills that would later earn her a spot on Team Philippines.

“As a national athlete, expected gyud nga modaog (there is really an expectation to win),” Barbero said. “Pero reminder pud ni nga kinahanglan pa gyud ko mo-ensayo ug maayo (But this also reminds me to train even harder).”

Barbero said her ultimate goal is to become a world champion and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Dominguiano, 21, proved another inspiring story for Team Davao.

A former runner who shifted to wushu after losing a spot in athletics, Dominguiano discovered not just a new sport but a life-changing discipline.

“Dili lang kay techniques akong nakat-onan, apil pud respect, discipline, ug faith (I learned not only techniques, but also respect, discipline, and faith),” he said.

He credited his success to God, his family, and King’s Sword Davao founder Nell Jone Astudillo, whose mentorship has shaped many of Davao’s champions.