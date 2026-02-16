Davao Baseball Cup returns with 22 teams

Defending champions Lt. C. Villafuerte Elementary School and Kapalong National High School open their title defenses against Cadaatan Elementary School and Baguio National School of Arts and Trade, respectively.

Chief organizer Ines P. Mallari, president of Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School and Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku, said the tournament is about more than winning.

“We are grateful to see more teams joining every year because it shows baseball is thriving among young players,” Mallari said.

She said champions in both divisions will take home P10,000, with P5,000 for second, P3,000 for third, and P2,000 for fourth, plus trophies, medals, and new baseball equipment. All teams will receive transportation subsidies, meals, drinks, and baseball gear from Japan. Baseballs were already distributed during the Jan. 30 coaches’ meeting for training purposes.

The event is jointly organized by the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai family and the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division, led by Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario.

Major support comes from the Tokyo Kichijoji Lions Club, whose president, Yusuke Uchida, described his role this year as “a great honor and responsibility.” He said the club has a long tradition of community service and international friendship, and he is proud to continue the legacy of his grandfather, Tatsuo Uchida, who launched the tournament in 2006 via the Datu Uchida Development Foundation, Inc. (DUDFI).

“Through cultural, educational, and sports activities, we hope to build lasting relationships between our communities,” Uchida said. “People-to-people connections, especially among the younger generation, are essential for deepening the bond between Japan and the Philippines.”

Uchida underscored why the Datu Uchida Development Foundation continues to support the tournament. “Sports provide valuable opportunities for youth development. Baseball teaches discipline, teamwork, respect, and perseverance. Supporting these projects is an investment in the future of the community,” he said.

Reflecting on the tournament’s growth, Uchida said, “It has been very inspiring to see how the baseball cup has developed over the years. I believe it will continue to grow as more children, families, and supporters become involved. I hope the tournament will serve not only as a competition but also as a symbol of friendship between Japan and the Philippines, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and youth empowerment.”

Other sponsors include the Philippine Sports Commission, Japanese Consul General Hirotaka Ono, JICA Philippines, DOLE Japan, Japan-Philippines Industry Council, Tycheros Fruits, Yakult Philippines, Nonki Restaurant, and other Japanese individuals and companies.



With strong international backing and a growing roster of teams, organizers expect the 17th Davao City Baseball Cup to showcase Mindanao’s rising baseball talent while fostering lasting cross-cultural friendships. MLSA