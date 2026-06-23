Davao Chess Eagles make mark in Hong Kong

The Davao Chess Eagles faced the strongest test in team chess and still walked away with a statement win on the board.

In Round 2 of Pool B at the World Blitz Team Championship, the Eagles went up against China’s star-laden “Dragon Chilling” squad led by former world champion GM Ding Liren and reigning women’s world champion GM Ju Wenjun.

Dragon Chilling went on to claim the World Rapid Team title, but in blitz, the Davao squad managed to win two boards against the powerhouse team.

The Eagles ultimately fell 4–2, but the result still stood out given the gulf in ratings and experience.

Captain Christopher Yap led a nine-man delegation from Davao, a mix of club players, titled players, and rising talents. IM Kim Steven Yap played on the top boards, while FM Randy Segarra anchored the upper lineup. Aglipay Oberio, Jose Dionisio Guevarra Jr., and Winston Joseph Silva handled the middle boards. Mary Israel Palero and Florence Faith Guevarra provided the women’s representation, and Glenn Sayson Paclar completed the roster.

Despite the loss, the Eagles treated the match as a milestone moment on one of chess’s biggest stages.

“It was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Atty. Guevarra. (“Talagang minsan lang sa buhay ang ganitong karanasan.”)

Beyond the blitz match, the Eagles also competed in the 12-round Swiss rapid event, which featured 48 teams and nearly 400 players worldwide.

They finished 38th overall with 10 match points. IM Kim Steven Yap led the team’s scoring with 6.0 points in 10 rounds, including an upset win over GM Alexander Ipatov.

In the end, the result in Hong Kong went beyond standings for the Davao squad. They competed against the world’s best, won two boards, and left with a defining experience on the international stage. Casandra D. Payan / Spamast, SunStar Intern