Davao chessers honor NM Alexander Lupian

Friends, teammates, and fellow chess enthusiasts gathered Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to honor the late National Master (NM) Alexander Lupian through a one-day memorial chess tournament held at his home in Tibal-og, Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, where his wake was held.

The 1st NM Alexander Lupian Dalawahan Team Memorial Tournament brought together members of Davao Region’s close-knit chess community to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Mindanao’s most respected players.

National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) Davao Regional Director James Infiesto described the event as “a gathering of friends, former teammates, and schoolmates of NM Alex Lupian to honor him.”

“We decided to hold this one-day event to remember him and play chess for fun,” Infiesto said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Wednesday night. “The champion in this winner-take-all event will turn over the total cash pot to Alex’s family. It’s a small amount, but what matters most is the effort and camaraderie.”

Infiesto said that, according to Lupian’s wife, the former chess Olympian passed away on October 4, 2025, following complications from a second stroke. He was 65. He previously underwent brain surgery in 2006 after a motorcycle accident.

“Alex is best remembered as a member of the national team to the 1982 World Chess Olympiad in Lucerne, Switzerland,” Infiesto recalled. “In 1987, he became the Davao Mixed Masters champion after beating three international masters: Rico Mascariñas, Ricardo de Guzman, and Ruben Rodriguez.”

Known for his aggressive playing style, Lupian was described by Infiesto as “a relentless attacker over the board.”

“Alex was a man of few words, a principled man and a loyal friend,” he said. “As one of the most formidable chess players to emerge from Mindanao, he brought pride and honor to Davao City and the region and inspired generations of players to strive for excellence.”

Lupian also dedicated much of his later years to mentoring young players as a chess coach of the provincial government of Davao del Norte, including 16-year-old International Master (IM) Christian Gian Karlo Arca, now based in Zamboanga City for his studies. Arca previously played for Panabo City while attending school there.

Davao City lawyer and chess enthusiast Jose “Jong” Dionisio Guevarra Sr. also paid tribute to Lupian in a Facebook post, calling it “a sad day for Davao chess” as the region’s first chess Olympian “has joined our Creator.”

“We both took up BS Civil Engineering at the University of Mindanao. Alex became a National Master and qualified for the RP team in the 1982 Chess Olympiad,” Guevarra wrote. “He inspired me to take chess seriously. I became the UM chess champion in 1988 and qualified for the varsity team for the first time. We had many memorable battles, both online and over the board, though I lost to him most of the time.”

Lupian also once served as part of the Davao Chess Eagles in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), remembered as one of the team’s consistent scorers.

His interment is set for Sunday, October 12, 2025. MLSA