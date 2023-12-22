Davao City 3rd in BPinoy, 4th in PNG as of Dec 21

Davao City hauled 16 gold medals, 14 silvers, and 12 bronzes to grab the third spot of the overall medal tally of the 2023 Batang Pinoy national championships as of 1 p.m. on December 21, 2023.
Baguio City and Cebu City figured in a tight leadership race, placing first and second, respectively.
With 17 golds, 16 silvers, and 28 bronzes, Baguio City took a narrow lead over Cebu City, which accounted for 17 golds, 14 silvers, and 19 bronzes.
Rounding up the top 10 were Pasig City in fourth place with a 15-17-23 medal count, Mandaluyong City (14-7-11) fifth, Zamboanga City (14-6-4) sixth, Quezon City (13-14-17) seventh, Muntinlupa (11-0-7) eighth, Leyte (10-3-4) ninth, and Rizal (8-4-13) 10th.
Swimmers Ivo Nikolai Enot led Davao City's medal harvest with three individual golds (50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke) and Paolo Miguel Labanon with two individual golds (1,500m, 200m butterfly) in the boys 16-17 division. Both swimmers also shared in the city's 4X50 medley relay gold.
Dabawenya trackster Desiree Anne Alaba also had two golds (girls 18U long jump, triple jump).
In the 2023 Philippine National Games (PNG), Davao City came fourth with seven golds, four silvers, and four bronzes.
Lyka Catubig led the city's athletics team with double golds in 3,000m walk and 5,000m run events.
The 11-6-5 Baguio City was on top, followed by 9-16-18 Pasig City in second, 9-7-12 Mandaluyong in third, Davao fourth, and 5-1-3 Bulacan fifth.
Puerto Princesa (5-0-3) landed sixth, Manila (3-5-3) seventh, Zamboanga (3-3-9) eighth, Marikina (3-0-0) ninth, and Cebu (2-3-8) 10th. MLSA