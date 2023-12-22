Davao City 3rd in BPinoy, 4th in PNG as of Dec 21

Davao City hauled 16 gold medals, 14 silvers, and 12 bronzes to grab the third spot of the overall medal tally of the 2023 Batang Pinoy national championships as of 1 p.m. on December 21, 2023.

Baguio City and Cebu City figured in a tight leadership race, placing first and second, respectively.

With 17 golds, 16 silvers, and 28 bronzes, Baguio City took a narrow lead over Cebu City, which accounted for 17 golds, 14 silvers, and 19 bronzes.