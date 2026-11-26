DAVAO City archers struck gold three times and added a silver and two bronze medals to the Philippines' haul in the archery competition of the 12th BIMP-Eaga Friendship Games in Sabah, Malaysia, on Nov. 24.

Aniana Denise Pahang led the charge with two gold medals in the compound women's events, while teammate Mateusz Vaughn Johnson claimed another gold in the compound men's qualifying round.

The 18-year-old Grade 12 student at Ateneo de Davao University topped the compound women's Qualifying round with 669 points, scoring 333 in the first round and 336 in the second.

She then teamed up with Abigail Jane Lim and Alexandra Bringuer to win the Compound Women's Team event, completing a memorable two-gold performance.

“I am overwhelmed. I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting to win two golds, but it just happened, and it sent me shivers all over,” Pahang said.

The victory marked a breakthrough for Pahang, who won a bronze medal in her first BIMP-EAGA competition in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Johnson also made an impressive debut at the interregional games, ruling the compound men's qualifying round with 696 points after scoring 348 in each round.

The national record holder scored 705 points when he won four gold medals in Singapore. He later teamed up with Earl John Du and Pepito Henry Wee to claim silver in the compound men's team event.

Lim added a bronze in the compound women's qualifying round with 657 points, scoring 327 in the first round and 330 in the second.

Davao City also secured bronze in the recurve women's team event through Jasmin Jane Lim, Maria Theresa Caranzo and Shaira May Toberos.

Pahang was also scheduled to compete in the mixed team and individual distance events on Thursday, giving her another opportunity to add to her medal collection. MLSA WITH PSC PR